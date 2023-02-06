Monday Morning Thoughts: Another Abuse of CEQA, Students As Noise

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Last week, the LA Times came out with yet another editorial on the housing crisis, this time, arguing, “CEQA is too easily weaponized to block housing and slow environmental progress.”

On the one hand, they acknowledge, “the landmark law that has improved countless construction projects” but on the other hand, “CEQA lawsuits have also too often been used to thwart progress on the state’s most pressing needs by stalling or blocking important projects.”

The current case in point once again is the Berkeley student housing in which an appellate court is now considering “whether noisy college students are an environmental impact, akin to pollution or habitat loss, that should be addressed before UC Berkeley can build a new dormitory to ease its student housing shortage.”

This is of course an issue that those of us in Davis ought to pay close attention to. These same arguments often come up with respect to student housing here in Davis – and based on what we heard at last week’s council meeting, the student housing issue in Davis has not been addressed either.

Making this all the more interesting is that this is a project where the university is planning to develop the People’s Park, which is actually “a swath of open space owned by the university and claimed by protesters in 1969.”

The university, which unlike in Davis lacks a lot of land on campus, is attempting to building housing for about 1100 students but also, remarkably supportive housing for 125 homeless people, “along with a clinic, public market and landscaped open space.”

While you can kind of see both sides of this issue – it was neighborhood groups who sued to block the project, using CEQA as their rationale.

The controversy emerges in the court’s ruling.

In a tentative ruling issued in December, “the 1st District Court of Appeal in San Francisco agreed the university failed to adequately study certain impacts, including noise. The ruling said that because college kids can be loud when talking, drinking and partying, the university should have studied and sought to reduce the “social noise” from future student residents.”

Attorneys for the city argued “noise from humans socializing shouldn’t be considered an environmental impact, and it’s a dangerous precedent to require additional environmental analysis based on who is going to live in a housing development.”

Furthermore, “Some CEQA experts warned the decision, if finalized, could give Not-in-My-Backyard litigants a powerful new tool to block housing and other development projects.”

There is another aspect to this. “The tentative decision also takes aim at UC Berkeley’s plan to expand enrollment and build more dorms nearby over the next 15 years, saying the university failed to study whether the long-term growth plan could have environmental impacts by increasing gentrification and homelessness.”

As the Times points out, “While these are real issues in the Bay Area, they haven’t been considered environmental impacts under CEQA.”

This is exactly the problem. Housing is a real issue in the Bay Area. But so too is the notion of preservation of open space and parks. You can argue this point either way, but using CEQA and the courts rather than the legislative process is a movement in the wrong direction.

Moreover, by using CEQA in this way, you give added ammunition to those who want to reform or even eliminate the seminal environmental law from the early 1970s.

The Times raises another point that I have had with respect to CEQA.

The Times notes, “If the ruling becomes final, UC Berkeley could be penalized for not analyzing its impact on the local housing shortage and blocked from building dormitories to help address that shortage in the same decision.”

They argue: “That’s one of the pitfalls of CEQA — the law only considers the possible negative effects from a project, without giving equal weight to its benefits or the consequences if the project isn’t built.”

This is a problem we had a times in Davis. The impact of a said project is that it will increase VMT and traffic impacts. But what happens if it is not built?

We made this argument with respect to DISC. Opponents argued that the project would increase VMT and thus GHG in Davis, but now that DISC will not be built, all of those people who were going to work at DISC, now have to work somewhere else, where they have to drive to work, perhaps closer, perhaps further. Moreover, the replacement might not have had the environmental protections and safeguards.

While that is all debatable, the problem as the Times points out is that CEQA never analyzes this.

So, as they put it, “Yes, a dorm for 1,100 college students might generate noise in the neighborhood but it will create much-needed housing in a walkable, bikeable urban area with quality public transit, which is exactly where we should be building.”

This is the second such issue in the last few years. You will recall last year, a Court ordered Berkeley to freeze enrollment because it hadn’t properly analyzed the environmental impacts of admitting more students.

Fortunately, the state legislature and Governor acted quickly to pass a narrow CEQA exemption that lifted the enrollment cap.

So here we go again with round two and now, “Lawmakers are considering another CEQA exemption bill for UC Berkeley if the courts halt the People’s Park dorm development.”

As the Times puts it: “And that’s been the story of CEQA reform over the years. A CEQA case gums up a political priority and lawmakers rush to create an exemption or a fast track.”

Now we are seeing a series of CEQA carve-outs: “Legislators have increasingly passed exemptions for homeless and affordable developments, certain student housing projects, mixed-income housing in commercial areas and for bike, bus and transit projects.”

The Times concludes: “But the exemptions can be narrow, piecemeal and not always enough to insulate important projects from being waylaid by CEQA challenges. That’s why broader CEQA reform is so desperately needed.”

But of course that would be a holy war, whereas these narrow exemptions seem to relatively benign and non-controversial.