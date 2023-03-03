Breaking News
Commentary: Will Berkeley Become the Straw that Broke CEQA’s Back?

Breaking News, Housing, Opinion, State of California
(11) Comments
By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Berkeley, CA – The only thing more predictable than the ruling by the courts— which found the university’s proposal failed to comply with several facets of CEQA and thus compelled UC Berkeley to postpone the project until it completes another environmental review—is the reaction by leaders like Governor Newsom expressing outrage.

But, as our commentary last week showed, complaints about CEQA have been omnipresent, while actual fixes have been small and inconsequential.

The San Francisco Chronicle Editorial Board called him out on this Thursday.  “Gavin Newsom is talking tough on CEQA. Let’s see some action,” they wrote.  They’re right.

Here we are in a housing crisis, and the court is putting “much-needed housing on hold” this time “for about 1,100 students and 125 lower-income and homeless people in historic People’s Park.”

The Chronicle noted, “That housing for a student population — that is by some accounts 10% homeless — could be held hostage by hypothetical concerns over party noise says everything you need to know about CEQA’s failure to live up to a contemporary understanding of environmental harm.”

The good news: some legislators have already stepped up to propose some fixes.

Even before the ruling, Assemblymember Josh Hoover, a Republican from Sacramento County, “introduced a bill to specify that population growth and noise resulting from a housing project cannot be considered an environmental impact under CEQ.”

Senator Scott Wiener has vowed to introduce legislation to prevent CEQA from requiring “evaluation of the type of people who will live in proposed new housing.”

For the Chronicle, “These are common-sense measures that should pass and be signed into law. But they are also the equivalent of Band-Aids patching bullet holes.”

Instead, they go much further: “CEQA requires sweeping, comprehensive reforms so that infill housing projects in urban, transit-friendly areas can’t continue to be bogged down by fraudulent lawsuits or weaponized by NIMBYs, labor and environmental groups to kill projects or extract unreasonable concessions.”

While Senator Wiener has certainly been a leader on housing issues in his time in the Senate, the Chronicle rightly points out that the state legislature needs to do more and that the person that needs to be a “champion for comprehensive reform” is Governor Newsom.

Again, as we pointed out last week, he’s said the right things.

He said, “California cannot afford to be held hostage by NIMBYs who weaponize CEQA to block student and affordable housing.”

He continued, “The law needs to change, and I am committed to working with lawmakers this year to making more changes so our state can build the housing we desperately need.”

As the Chronicle put it, “Bold and much-needed words. Newsom should put the might of his office where his mouth is by developing a robust package of bills to overhaul CEQA and shepherd it through the Legislature.”

This has been the frustration of the Newsom administration—they nibble around the edge, they talk a good game, but they have yet to deliver.

For instance, Newsom has laid out the need for additional housing, especially affordable housing, but has failed to deliver a mechanism to adequately fund it—you know, like a new RDA and Increment Tax.

He has talked about homelessness, but his budget proposals so far have been a faction of projected annual cost needed to really address the homeless population.

And now with CEQA reform, he has complained the last few years about CEQA abuses and litigation being used to stop needed housing project, but when it comes time to put his muscle behind the rhetoric, it has been absent.

As the Chronicle points out, the governor needs to push through legislation here.

They write, “The strategy would align with the governor’s recent focus on pursuing policy change through legislation rather than executive action.”

They noted that when he has taken that approach, he has been successful: “Despite the intense controversy, the Legislature passed CARE Court overwhelmingly. Lawmakers also approved five of Newsom’s six climate bills even though they were introduced with only about three weeks left in the legislative session.”

They point out: “The governor recognizes — and bragged about — his ability to shape legislative action.”

“I had to jam my own Democratic Legislature in the last few weeks of our session to get these … climate bills done,” Newsom said during an appearance at Climate Week NYC. “Had I not done that, all those special interests would have prevailed again to deny and delay.”

The Chronicle notes, “Newsom later apologized for those comments. But if he’s that confident in his capacity to prevent lawmakers from being swayed by special interests, all the more reason he should apply his talents to CEQA reform.”

Make no mistake, this is a difficult battle, as the Chronicle points out that “lawmakers have historically been wary of taking on sweeping reforms that could put them at odds with powerful groups, such as the State Building and Construction Trades Council, which have traditionally opposed CEQA streamlining bills that don’t come with strict labor requirements.”

None of this will be easy: “Any significant changes along these lines likely will be met with legal challenges, but that hasn’t stopped Newsom or the Legislature from pursuing other ambitious policies. And, although courts have historically interpreted CEQA broadly, increasing its powers and widening its scope, some have also acknowledged its limitations — and the ways in which it can be abused.”

The California Supreme Court, in a 2015 ruling—ironically, one dealing with another Berkeley CEQA lawsuit—argued, “Rules regulating the protection of the environment must not be subverted into an instrument for the oppression and delay of social, economic, or recreational development and advancement.”

As the end of the day, “By repeatedly failing to rein in CEQA and stand up to the groups that have wielded it in bad faith, California lawmakers have enabled the state’s housing crisis — forcing people out of the state or worse, onto our streets.  “

The Chronicle argues: “Legislators need to take bold steps to mitigate the impacts of their inaction. Newsom can and should force their hands to do so.”

Will they?  I’m less optimistic.  But one thing is clear—pressure is mounting in places that have traditionally been resistant to take on laws like CEQA.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

11 thoughts on “Commentary: Will Berkeley Become the Straw that Broke CEQA’s Back?”

  1. Ron Oertel

    Senator Scott Wiener has vowed to introduce legislation to prevent CEQA from requiring “evaluation of the type of people who will live in proposed new housing.”

    Probably the only concern I have, though there is a reality behind it.  Hence the concern regarding “mini-dorms”, vs. “families” occupying single-family housing.

    As the Chronicle put it, “Bold and much-needed words. Newsom should put the might of his office where his mouth is by developing a robust package of bills to overhaul CEQA and shepherd it through the Legislature.”

    If he did this, he’d likely endanger his own multi-million, multi-acre compound in Fair Oaks.  Not to worry, I’m sure that he’ll find another nice place when he’s no longer governor.  Perhaps in Montecito, which is reportedly getting a “pass” from the governor’s own, draconian housing requirements?

    https://calmatters.org/commentary/2023/02/housing-quota-montecito-enclave/

    The truly rich/powerful always find a way.  It’s only the middle class which gets this type of thing foisted upon it.

    But gutting CEQA might also impact locales such as where his previous, beautiful property in Marin was located.

    By the way, did you see where Newsom is proposing a cut in public transit (as part of a larger 6 billion dollar cut in climate change initiatives)?  Supposedly, one of the reasons for the increased RHNA requirements was to focus development around public transit hubs.

    Currently, public transportation agencies in California are facing a fiscal cliff. Federal COVID relief funds for transit operations are expiring soon, which could soon result in dramatic service cuts. Experts warn that such measures could trigger a death spiral for public transportation in California.

    https://calmatters.org/commentary/2023/02/transit-funding-california-budget/

    More evidence that the state’s RHNA mandates will fail.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      If the law isn’t working or being abused, why is attempting to fix it tantamount to gutting it? You have taken the same stance with reforms to Measure J.

      1. Ron Oertel

        If you look at my comment, the “law which isn’t working” is the RHNA requirement, itself.

        Why would a law be enacted which purposefully sets up cities to fail? What kind of a government does that?

        In contrast, Measure J works quite well (and has also resulted in two developments being approved).

        Measure J was also used to prevent a “housing shortage” in regard to DISC. (Not to mention avoidance of additional, local contributions to greenhouse gasses.)

        Regarding CEQA, the only “issue” I might have with it is that students were (apparently) singled-out. (Even though the underlying concern itself is based upon reality. Again, see “mini-dorms” vs. “families” occupying single-family housing. Something that you yourself have previously noted.)

      2. Matt Williams

        CEQA was the excuse that was used in the Nishi 2018 project for the reduction of the 67 units per acre housing density in the 2016 proposal down to only 27 units per acre in the 2018 proposal.

        That “weaponizing” of CEQA by the City and the developer resulted in only 2,200 beds rather than 5,000 to 7,000 beds.  That “weaponizing” of CEQA actively and substantially denies housing to far more UC students than the cited Berkeley project does. Perhaps Josh Hoover and Scott Weiner should amend their proposed legislation to remedy the Nishi CEQA abuse as well.

        1. Ron Oertel

          Assuming that 5,000 to 7,000 beds are “needed”, shouldn’t CEQA examine the impacts of universities pursuing more students in a state with a declining population?

          And assuming it’s examined, who “approves” that plan – regardless of whether or not the impact is disclosed or mitigated?

          Isn’t this actually where this problem “originates” from?  In other words, the ever-silent “cause” of all of this?  The institution which receives state funding, but which somehow stays “above the fray” it causes for its own students, and adjacent communities?

          It’s quite a “hat trick” they’ve pulled off. With state officials clearly taking the side of the trickster.

          If I’m not mistaken, the governor himself is a member of the Board of Regents as a result of his position.

        2. Richard_McCann

          Matt

          CEQA was initially weaponized by the project opponents to raise unsubstantiated air quality objections, many of those debated on these pages. The original Nishii proposal is held up as a model for a sustainability plan that the City should adopt.

        3. Matt Williams

          Richard, air quality and its effects on health is indeed an environmental issue.  It was raised in the process and dealt with within the process.  There was no “weaponization” of the air quality issue.  Throughout that process dialogue, I personally felt that the gravity/impact of that issue was mitigateds by the transient nature of the residents … 100% renters, and most likely close to 100% students. Others did not feel that was sufficient mitigation.  However, regardless of what individual opinions were on that issue it was handled within the process.

          With that said, how does the point you have raised pertain to the use of CEQA to reduce the housing density of the project from 67 units per acre to 27 units per acre?  You appear to be arguing that two “wrongs” make a “right.”  Is that what you are arguing?

        4. Matt Williams

          Ron, sometimes you go off the rails, and your 9:20am comment is very clearly one of those examples.  Do you really believe that California residents should be denied a college education?  That is what you are saying when you say “shouldn’t CEQA examine the impacts of universities pursuing more students in a state with a declining population?”

          I suspect you have a college degree.  Why should you deny others the right to have the same opportunities that you have had?

      3. Richard_McCann

        David

        Ron O completely understands the power behind the current absolutist versions of CEQA and Measure J to stop any type of accommodation for new housing or to bring new economic activity that leverages what Davis has to offer. He wants to make Davis into an image that he imagines even though he’s only a resident of another town. His unwillingness to acknowledge that the state has an obligation to educate its youth and that education is best done at high quality institutions (that are globally recognized) fuels his objections. For him, we can only allow for changing the status quo if we reach perfection in solutions first. Of course that’s ridiculous. What he asserts really has no bearing on what we in Davis need to decide.

        And BTW, we can’t measure the number of projects that have been steered away by not wanting to try to navigate through the political hazards of Measure J/R/D (which is probably illegal under current state law now.) That we haven’t had a second proposal for the most developable plot next to the City, at Covell and Poleline, is the poster child for the true failure of Measure J/R/D. The County wants a project there that includes farmworker housing. Who’s going to take that on with all of the uncertainty?

        1. Ron Oertel

          You’re addressing your comment to “Davis”?  Really?

          Of the two of us, I’m quite certain that I represent “Davis” more than you do.  Nor do I want to disenfranchise voters, as you would.

          His unwillingness to acknowledge that the state has an obligation to educate its youth and that education is best done at high quality institutions (that are globally recognized) fuels his objections. 

          So, everyone in the state needs to attend a UC (and for all 4 years) and communities need to automatically bend to that supposed obligation? Is that “agreement” documented, somewhere?

          Again, it’s the UC system itself which is creating this problem for their own students, and adjacent communities. They’re the ones pursuing growth in a state that has lost 500,000 residents, with millennials not even having children at a level to replace themselves.

          This is not unlike what DJUSD attempts to do.

          And in fact, both of these educational systems are “poaching” students from other systems. In the case of the UC system, probably avoiding student debt as as well.

          CEQA was initially weaponized by the project opponents to raise unsubstantiated air quality objections, many of those debated on these pages.

          The only actual “expert” regarding that debate is the one who substantiated that fact.

          The original Nishii proposal is held up as a model for a sustainability plan that the City should adopt.

          It was a “model” for avoiding Affordable housing requirements, by including mixed-use for which there was no commercial demand.

        2. Ron Oertel

           

          And in fact, both of these educational systems are “poaching” students from other systems. In the case of the UC system, probably avoiding student debt as as well.

          To clarify, a lot of these students would be better-served (and would avoid student loan debt) if they (at least) didn’t attend a UC for all 4 years of their education.

          When “everyone” attends a UC (and pursue degrees which have no value, while also incurring massive costs and no income), that’s when someone like Biden is compelled to step in to “forgive” student debt loads.

          The elimination of SAT scores is probably another sign of the declining value of a UC education. Many public school systems are not adequately preparing students in the first place.

          There’s also a conflict of interest when educational institutions (themselves) are in “charge of” publishing/advertising the value of a college degree.

          It’s the UC system itself which is creating problems for its own students and adjacent communities.

          On a related note, you could conceivably note the “value” of any industry, in regard to the contributions it provides to surrounding communities. (The difference being that most of those industries are not directly subsidized with taxpayer dollars.)

          Your argument is essentially the same one that was cited in reference to the auto industry (e.g., “what’s good for GM is good for America”).

Leave a Reply

