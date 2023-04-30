UPDATE: Another Murder in Davis

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – The Davis Police are reporting another murder.

Update: Statement by Davis City Council

Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the homicide victim near Sycamore Park. This incident has been overwhelming on many levels. This is the second homicide to occur in our community in the last week and many of us are concerned, scared and angry. The safety of our community has been violated and two individuals have lost their lives.

We know that emotions are high. Now is not the time for panic or speculation. Now is the time for unity and vigilance. The Davis Police Department is leading the investigation and is engaged with law enforcement and investigators from across the region, including the FBI, to solve these crimes as quickly as possible.

For the community, we ask that you be aware of your surroundings and look out for yourself and your friends, family and neighbors. If you see something that appears odd or out of place, report it. You may also see more police presence and patrols in the community.

Let’s channel our energy by cooperating as best we can in the investigation and supporting our community and those who lost loved ones.

Mayor Will Arnold

Vice Mayor Josh Chapman

Councilmember Bapu Vaitla

Councilmember Gloria Partida

Original police release:

At approximately 9:14 pm on April 29, 2023, a resident reported hearing what sounded like a disturbance in Sycamore Park near the area of Sycamore Lane and Colby Drive. The resident went outside to investigate, found a male adult with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds, and immediately called 911. Davis Police Department and Fire Department responded to the scene and declared the victim deceased upon arrival. The victim is a male adult in his early 20s.

The Davis Police Department, with the support of other Yolo County law enforcement agencies, searched the area for the suspect who is described as a light-skinned male, possibly Hispanic, 5’-7” to 5’-8” tall, 19-23 years of age, with long curly loose hair. He was last seen wearing a white hat, a light-colored T-shirt, and a button-up shirt over it, and riding a men’s bike with straight handlebars. The suspect has not been located.

This is the second fatal stabbing occurring in Davis in the last 4 days. Investigators are still determining whether the incidents are linked. At this time, we do strongly recommend the community remain vigilant, be aware of their surroundings, and call the Davis Police Department if they see anyone matching the description provided or anyone acting suspiciously.

If you were in the area of Sycamore Park during the hours of 8:30 pm and 9:30 pm on April 29th, or if you have surveillance cameras that face towards the park or in the area of Sycamore Lane, please call the Davis Police Department at 530-747-5400 or email policeweb@cityofdavis.org

If you have any information regarding this crime and you would like to remain anonymous, you can call our tip line at 530-747-5460