BREAKING NEWS: New Project Submitted; Envisions an Energy Sustainable Community

in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space
By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – And then there were five.  Another project has been submitted in a pre-application to the city of Davis on Tuesday morning.

The applicants are touting Pioneer Community Master Plan as “a new and game changing project proposed along the southeastern limit of the City of Davis in unincorporated Yolo County.”

They added, “This revolutionary project will re-imagine what residential community projects can look like for the future by meeting and exceeding sustainability goals for the City of Davis.”

The project becomes the fifth potential Measure J project that the city will ultimately have to sort through, though the applicants are looking more towards 2026.

The centerpiece of the project is a “, residential planned unit development that is being designed for 100% of its electricity to be generated, stored, and delivered onsite.”

The project includes 597 acres of agricultural land mitigation, land for a City owned sports park to be built by the City next to Legacy Soccer Complex, a mixed-use residential community which has a focus on the “missing middle” of housing, affordable housing and continuum care for seniors in Davis, and a zero-emission vehicle fueling and charging facility to serve light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles with both electric and hydrogen refueling options.

“This project will combine an onsite energy park and a community microgrid, which will not only allow the Pioneer Community to be self-sufficient in its energy needs, but it is also expected to generate an excess of clean energy that will flow back into the power grid to help power an additional 1,000+/- Davis homes yearly with true clean green energy and daily deliver green hydrogen for the transportation sector,” says project proponent Angelo K. Tsakopoulos.

Michael Faust, President of Velocity Strategies and Project Manager stated, “The Community will redefine how housing projects are envisioned and built in the future by incorporating not only daily energy storage but also seasonal storage that will allow the community to run on green energy all day, every day of the year.”

According to the applicants, the energy park will have has the capacity to export clean green electricity back into the City of Davis and the power grid during peak hours as well as export green hydrogen for the transportation sector.

Tsakopoulos stated, “This concept showcases an innovative strategy for carbon neutrality and cutting out fossil fuel usage entirely in the residential sector for electricity generation and usage. I am proud to help the City of Davis continue to lead the nation in its sustainable development and environmental goals.”

The Agricultural Land Mitigation Area, is approximately 597+/- acres and will preserve existing agricultural land, ensure no urban development occurs on those lands and help the City of Davis meet its Measure O vision.

In addition, the Pioneer Community proposal includes approximately 46 acres of land to be developed by the City into the City of Davis Sports Park and approximately 280 acres of combined multi-family and single-family housing units, including a senior retirement community with continuum care to support Davis’s aging population.

The residential portion will include a multitude of green spaces, multi-use paths, a community clubhouse and center, and other commercial amenities to create an enjoyable living experience for its residents.

Finally, the Pioneer Community Master Plan will include a Zero-Emission Energy and Transportation Center (ZE-ETC), an approximately 32-acre site along Interstate 80, which will provide refueling and charging for light and mid-sized vehicles as well as heavy trucks. The site will be easily accessible for those traveling along I-80 and utilize both electricity and hydrogen produced from the energy park.

The Pioneer Community Master Plan, currently in the pre-application phase, is envisioned to go to the ballot for Davis voters in 2026.

Michael Faust told the Vanguard, “The Pioneer Community project truly reflects the values of Davis by providing a comprehensive response to multiple issues facing our community. It preserves agricultural land in perpetuity.”

The project, he said, “addresses the climate crisis directly by implementing a real decarbonization solution in each of in the energy, housing and transportation sectors. It provides land for a City Sports Park and provides housing for the missing middle as well as seniors seeking continuum of care.

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

9 thoughts on “BREAKING NEWS: New Project Submitted; Envisions an Energy Sustainable Community”

  1. Ron Oertel

    At this point, I’m thinking that the various developers are just trying to be funny.  (Mission accomplished.)

    Put all 5 of them on the ballot simultaneously.

      1. Ron Oertel

        “5” (so far) IS the “big picture”.

        I say make it a half-dozen. There must be at least one more waiting in the wings to achieve that number.

        But I do appreciate that the local developers seem to have a sense of humor.

        1. David Greenwald Post author

          The big picture is the housing crisis and high demand for housing coupled with an expectation that something is probably going to give with current regulations.

        2. Ron Oertel

          Again, the regulations (as noted in the other article) have nothing to do with forced annexations. Even you acknowledged that.

          The regulations themselves are what’s going to “give” (statewide).  (Again, acknowledged by you, in regard to what actually gets built in a state with a declining housing market and declining population.)

          That is, unless the attorney general picks up a hammer and personally joins Habitat for Humanity. You can’t sue your way into forcing someone else to pick up a hammer.

          There’s an old saying, that when you have a hammer in your hand – everything looks like a nail. But from an attorney (general’s) perspective, the saying is probably more accurately restated as “when you have the ability to threaten and sue, your own costituents look like a legal target” (even when that no longer works).

          The declining housing market itself will address the “housing crisis”, as does the exodus from the state. (Which are inter-related.)

  2. David Thompson

    David, thank you for bringing this immediately to our attention.

    Within your details there appears to be no clarification of what acreage or number of units are set aside for affordable housing for the low income categories. Is that specific information yet available?

  4. Keith Y Echols

    Hmmm….I do not hate this as much as Covell Village….partly because it’s Not In My Back Yard.  But I also like that there’s a mixed use commercial component.  If you’re going to build out there you need to make it’s own neighborhood community.  I can only hope that it has a substantial enough of a commercial component to at least make the project pay for itself in terms of services and maintenance necessary.  The energy thing….eh, will just add more to the cost of the homes for “the missing middle”…lol…(new homes for the missing middle is silly).  But maybe with the increasing PG&E costs; the added costs of “renewable energy” may become a serious selling point.  In the very least the environmental hype will make the project more palatable to the crunchy granola folks.

    Funny, Don Shor and I were just talking about this area for future development.  We had in mind massive retail (so the city can pay for stuff).  Hopefully a residential project (even with mixed use commercial space) does not impede the commercial development potential of the area.

