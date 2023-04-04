Breaking News
Cabaldon Becomes Second Announced Candidate for State Senate Race

photo posted on Twitter

Special to the Vanguard

West Sacramento, CA – Christopher Cabaldon announced his candidacy for the 3rd State Senate District, which is redrawn to include portions of Solano, Yolo, Napa, Contra Costa, Sonoma, and Sacramento counties.

His announcement follows last week’s announcement of Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza.  Both are seeking to replace Bill Dodd who is termed out.

Cabaldon, a long-time mayor of West Sacramento, says he “brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success to the race.

“California is facing some of the most pressing challenges of our time, from the housing crisis, economic inequality and access to quality education,” said Cabaldon. “I believe that we need experienced leaders to do the hard work necessary to find real solutions. That’s why I’m running for State Senate—to bring people together and get things done for our communities.”

Cabaldon was elected Mayor of West Sacramento in 1998 and was the first openly gay Filipino elected mayor in the United States. He was also the longest serving LGBT mayor in the country.

As Mayor of West Sacramento for over two decades, “Cabaldon has been a strong advocate for smart growth, sustainable development, transportation infrastructure, and equitable economic opportunity. Under his leadership, West Sacramento became a model for urban revitalization, with new housing, retail, and office space driving economic growth and creating jobs.”

Cabaldon is a “respected leader, innovator, and collaborator, having been a leading voice on regional governance issues while serving as the chair of the Sacramento Area Council of Governments and the president of the California League of Cities.”

“I am excited to take the next step in my public service career by running for State Senate District 3,” said Cabaldon. “I look forward to meeting with voters throughout the district, hearing their concerns, and working with them to create a better future for all Californians.”

Cabaldon has “worked extensively in the world of education policy and was a Professor of Public Policy at California State University Sacramento.”

He also was appointed by President Obama to serve on the Executive Committee of the National Advisory Board for America’s College Promise, which was chaired by Dr. Jill Biden.

He currently works with the Institute for the Future, an organization dedicated to looking ahead to ensure society has the tools, methods, and capabilities to cope with socio-economic challenges before they become critical issues.

Cabaldon is “committed to delivering real results for the people of Solano, Yolo, Napa, Contra Costa, Sonoma, and Sacramento counties.”

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

