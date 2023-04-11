Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Davis Now under ‘Builder’s Remedy’

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space
(6) Comments
249 Views
Share:

by David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – An article in the Sacramento Business Journal on Monday caught the attention of many in Davis as it reported that Davis, due to its noncompliant housing element, now is under the “builder’s remedy” situation that limits the ability of the city to reject housing proposals.

On April 3, the city received a letter from the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) that informed them, “The adopted element with revisions addresses many statutory requirements; however, revisions will be necessary to comply with State Housing Element Law.”

A chief problem is the fact that the Housing Element included University Commons.

HCD wrote, “In accordance with public comment received by HCD, it appears University Commons, a project set to develop 264 units of mixed-income housing will no longer have a residential component.”

They add, “The absence of residential units from this project would require the City to identify additional sites to accommodate a revised shortfall of 485 units of lower-income housing and 227 units of above-moderate housing. The element must be revised to address this shortfall.”

The Business Journal quoted Monica Hernandez, a spokesperson for the California Department of Housing and Community Development, “Because Davis has yet to adopt a housing element that has been found in substantial compliance, the city cannot be found in compliance with Housing Element Law until all necessary rezones are complete.”

The Vanguard was unable to reach Hernandez for additional comment on Monday.

In theory this would restrict the city’s ability to reject housing proposals—but in practice it might not have any effect at all.

For one thing, to qualify for the builder’s remedy, a project must be 20 percent affordable housing—which by itself would limit the number of projects that could come forward.

There is also an exemption for land that is largely surrounded by agriculture.

Under Government Code section 65589.5(d) the council could still reject a project if, “The project is proposed on land zoned for agriculture or resource preservation that is surrounded on at least two sides by land being used for agricultural or resource preservation purposes, or which does not have adequate water or wastewater facilities to serve the project.”

That would seem to apply to the parcel where the Palomino proposal is located.  But it might not apply to the Village Farms proposal.

How this would impact potential Measure J projects that are not surrounded by agricultural land is unclear.

The Business Journal reported, “Davis also requires voter approval for new projects that would require annexing land currently used for agriculture to the city. Hernandez said she couldn’t comment on whether that would be affected by a builder’s remedy because it’s outside the department’s housing law accountability purview.”

Davis officials have told the Vanguard despite the loss of University Commons as mixed-use housing, they believe they can find additional land in the city to rezone for housing.  However, when asked where that might be, they declined to speculate.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

6 thoughts on “Davis Now under ‘Builder’s Remedy’”

  1. Keith Y Echols

    Could Village Farms be a test of the Builder’s Remedy vs. Measure J?  Village Farms is surrounded on 3 sides by existing development and by my rough estimate is 20% affordable housing.  It’s not in the city limits.  But it is in the sphere of influence.  It might not be a direct challenge to Measure J but it could be a work around.

  2. Ron Oertel

    There is also an exemption for land that is largely surrounded by agriculture.

    Under Government Code section 65589.5(d) the council could still reject a project if, “The project is proposed on land zoned for agriculture or resource preservation that is surrounded on at least two sides by land being used for agricultural or resource preservation purposes, or which does not have adequate water or wastewater facilities to serve the project.”

    That would seem to apply to the parcel where the Palomino proposal is located.  But it might not apply to the Village Farms proposal.

    I don’t know what the point is, regarding the comment above.  Both of these parcels would be subject to the “Builder’s Remedy” if annexed into the city.  If not, they are not subject to the Builder’s Remedy.

    Neither of these parcels would be “surrounded on at least two sides by agriculture or resource preservation” if a development is approved on them and they are annexed into the city.

    Any adjacent parcel is also subject to the Measure J exemption, for Affordable housing proposals.

    And for that matter, these large parcels would then be subdivided into smaller parcels, so that there is no “single” parcel surrounded by agriculture or resource preservation on two sides – regardless. That’s why they call this type of sprawl a subdivision.

    Seems to me that anything approved for annexation is then subject to the Builder’s Remedy.

      1. Ron Oertel

        I know, but I’m still not understanding the point you’re making.

        You state that the exemption would apply to Palomino, but (as I recall) it only has agriculture on one side – the Shriner’s property.  (Which for that matter, is also proposed for development.)

        Actually, an unpaved “road” (path into the golf course area) separates the two properties, but I suspect that this isn’t “counted”.

        1. David Greenwald Post author

          I was wrong, Palomino only is surrounded on one side. So they could be eligible for the Builder’s Remedy if they revise their application to go up to 20 percent affordable.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for