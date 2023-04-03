Police Stops Significantly Up: Highlights from 2022 NYC Stop, Question, & Frisk Data

By Perla Brito

NEW YORK CITY, NY – Data Collaborative for Justice’s new research notes shows police stops are significantly increasing, according to the New York Police Department’s annual Stop, Question and Frisk dataset which contains information about police stops in 2022.

DCJ’s analysis found “rising police stops in 2022, a high concentration of stops in certain boroughs and precincts, an increase in stops for a suspected weapon, and an increase for stops incurring no further law enforcement action (neither an arrest nor summons).”

The new research takes a look at trends in police stops over the last decade and highlights year-over-year increases in 2022 in overall and weapons-related stops. DCJ’s data includes the span of three mayoral administrations.

DCJ’s new Research Notes findings for trends in police stops show “the total number of police stops rose to the highest level since 2015, there was a 69 percent increase in the total number of police stops from 2021 to 2022, from 8,947 to 15,102 stops.

The author, Stephen Koppel, wrote “that stops remained well below a decade ago in 2013. Despite the increase in 2022, police stops remained at eight percent of the 2013 total.”.

In 2022, the report notes most police stops were seen in the Bronx…a 90 percent increase from 2021 to 2022, rising from 2,368 police stops in 2021 to 4,495 in 2022.

Most weapons-related police stops were also seen in the Bronx last year, according to Koppel, who said, “Year-over-year increases were seen in nine of the 10 precincts with the highest number of stops in 2022.”

In addition, the percentage, said DCJ, of police stops resulting in no arrest or summons increased from 60.6 percent to 64.6 percent in 2022. Whereas the percentage of weapons-related police stops resulting in no arrest or summons increased from 71.3 percent to 75.8 percent in 2022.

DCJ’s new Research Notes findings for trends in stops for a suspected weapon show “the total number of weapons-related police stops rose to the highest level since 2013 and stood at 30 percent of the 2013 total.”

In 2022, there was a 106 percent increase in the total number of police stops for a suspected weapon, said Koppel, noting, “Year-over-year increases were seen in all 10 precincts with the highest number of weapon-related stops in 2022.”

DCJ plans to release a more in-depth analysis of stop-and-frisk trends later in 2023.