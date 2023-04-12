Breaking News
TWITTER WAR: House Judiciary GOP Tweets Hearing About Manhattan DA’s ‘Pro-Crime’ Policy – DA Responds with Tweet Data Showing Opposite

By Belen Avelar 

WASHINGTON, DC – The House Judiciary Committee – per Twitter Thread by the House Judiciary GOP – said it will hold an April 17 field hearing at the Javits Federal Building on “Victims of Violent Crime in Manhattan,” tweeting it will examine the increase in violent crime has led to dangerous communities for New York City residents due to “Manhattan’s District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s pro-crime, anti-victim policies.”

But Bragg tweeted back “Don’t be fooled” and said the hearing will not be focused on “engaging in actual efforts to increase public safety, such as supporting national gun legislation and shutting down the iron pipeline.”

According to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, it provided NYPD data supporting efforts in bringing attention to public safety measures and how they have been having meetings with local, state, and federal law enforcement about the issues of violent crime occurring in the city of New York.

The newly released NYPD data states, “Data has shown that shootings and homicides have been down in New York City for the first quarter of this year, showing efforts in minimizing an overall citywide decrease.”

As a result, according to data reports tweeted, “crime in Manhattan is said to be lower than it was last year (as of 4/2/23), showing murders being down by 14%, shootings down at 17%, burglaries down by 21%, and robberies down by 8%.”

In addition, according to the Twitter thread, “New York City has had one of the lowest murder rates of major cities in the United States (5.2)  since District Attorney Bragg’s first year in office showing nearly three times lower than Columbus and Ohio (15.4).”

