Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

BREAKING NEWS: Third Stabbing Victim in Davis

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Law Enforcement
(1) Comment
1472 Views
Photo of the Davis police department at sunrise
Share:
Photo of the Davis police department at sunrise
Photo Courtesy Don Sherman

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Two days after a second victim died, a third victim, this one has survived to this point – in critical condition.

According to the Davis Police:

On May 1, 2023, at approximately 11:46 pm, the Davis Police Department received a 911 call reporting a stabbing that occurred in a known transient camp in the area of 2nd Street and L Street.  Officers immediately responded and located the female victim who reported that the suspect stabbed her more than one time through the tent. The victim was treated at the scene and transported to the UC Davis Medical Center where she is being treated for her wounds and remains in critical condition.

The suspect was described as a light complected male with curly hair, 5’6”-5’9” tall, thin build wearing a black or blue sweatshirt, black adidas pants with white stripes, black shoes carrying a brown back pack.  The suspect was last seen running west-bound on Third Street from L Street.

Currently, Davis police officers in partnership with numerous allied agencies from the Yolo and Sacramento areas, are conducting detailed searches of the surrounding neighborhoods and downtown Davis area using drones and canine units; this will include yard to yard searches.

An emergency alert was sent out citywide advising residents of the incident and requesting the community shelter in place while officers continue their search and to report any suspicious activity.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

One thought on “BREAKING NEWS: Third Stabbing Victim in Davis”

  1. David Greenwald Post author

    UPDATE at 5:30 am – Officers have concluded their detailed search of the downtown Davis area and were not able to locate the suspect.  Officers will continue to heavily patrol the area as the Shelter in Place is now being lifted.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for