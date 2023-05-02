BREAKING NEWS: Third Stabbing Victim in Davis

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Two days after a second victim died, a third victim, this one has survived to this point – in critical condition.

According to the Davis Police:

On May 1, 2023, at approximately 11:46 pm, the Davis Police Department received a 911 call reporting a stabbing that occurred in a known transient camp in the area of 2nd Street and L Street. Officers immediately responded and located the female victim who reported that the suspect stabbed her more than one time through the tent. The victim was treated at the scene and transported to the UC Davis Medical Center where she is being treated for her wounds and remains in critical condition.

The suspect was described as a light complected male with curly hair, 5’6”-5’9” tall, thin build wearing a black or blue sweatshirt, black adidas pants with white stripes, black shoes carrying a brown back pack. The suspect was last seen running west-bound on Third Street from L Street.

Currently, Davis police officers in partnership with numerous allied agencies from the Yolo and Sacramento areas, are conducting detailed searches of the surrounding neighborhoods and downtown Davis area using drones and canine units; this will include yard to yard searches.

An emergency alert was sent out citywide advising residents of the incident and requesting the community shelter in place while officers continue their search and to report any suspicious activity.