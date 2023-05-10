Did Voter OK’d Prop. 47 Legalize Shoplifting in the State of California? 

By Cheyenne Galloway

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – Rumors circulated that Prop. 47, passed by voters in 2014, legalized small-scale shoplifting, which might explain the presumed proliferation of shoplifting throughout California, specifically in San Francisco—but that would be wrong-headed thinking, according to Radley Balko of The Watch.

Balko debunks this rhetoric in his article, “Hi! You’ve been referred here because you repeated a false claim about California’s shoplifting law.”

“It’s a narrative,” explains Balko, “driven in large part by viral videos of brazen shoplifting, claims from retailers that they’re closing stores because of theft (some of which have since been persuasively challenged, and some of which have been walked back by retailers themselves), the election of reformist district attorneys, and photos of retailers keeping more and more merchandise under lock and key.”

Balko contends that shoplifting is not legalized; instead, the minimum amount of stolen merchandise to maintain misdemeanor status has risen.

Before the institution of Prop. 47, in California, $400 worth or less of stolen merchandise would be charged as a misdemeanor rather than a felony; this value has increased with Prop. 47 to $950 because of inflation and the elevated price of living in recent years.

Moreover, Balko includes other crimes, such as “check fraud, grand theft, receipt of stolen Property, and forgery,” to explain further why the limit increased to $950.

This new shoplifting threshold does not mean that Prop. 47 legalized shoplifting altogether, Balko contends, noting it is still a punishable offense.

The law now merely creates a new misdemeanor/felony shoplifting threshold, making it no longer a felony to shoplift more than $400 worth of merchandise in California.

Despite this rise in the threshold, California still holds one of the lowest minimums, making it a stricter state in terms of shoplifting compared to other states such as Texas, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Idaho, Arizona, Ohio, and many more.

Balko adds, “But as with much of the criminal justice data right now, the statistical waters have been muddied quite a bit by the pandemic, which abruptly injected unexpected variables into how crime is committed, reported, charged, and tabulated.

“So I won’t claim without reservation that Prop. 47 had no effect on shoplifting. I’m not sure the evidence we have conclusively tells us that. But the evidence doesn’t say it caused shoplifting, either.

“But three things are indisputable here: First, California never legalized shoplifting. Second, California’s shoplifting law isn’t particularly lenient.

“And third, if you’re a shoplifter in California who wants to steal a lot more stuff without worrying about a felony charge, you might consider moving to Texas,” wrote Balko.