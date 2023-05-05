Dodd Endorses Dr. Verder-Aliga for State Senate

Special to the Vanguard

Vallejo, CA—Dr. Rozzana Verder-Aliga, Vallejo Vice Mayor and a City Councilmember since 2014, today announced receiving the endorsement of Senate District 3’s current State Senator, Bill Dodd.

“Dr. Verder-Aliga has what it takes to be a force for change in Sacramento,” said Senator Dodd. “Professionally, she’s a leader in mental health services. On the city council, she’s a fierce advocate for the small businesses that define our local communities. And in the community, Rozzana is a trailblazer, inspiring and empowering others who want to see positive change where they live.

“Rozzana has my endorsement because her values, her actions, and her accomplishments have, and I believe always will, made her true to the needs of her community. She’s the kind of person who will stand up to the powerful interests who are stopping the kinds of change Californians demand.”

Dr. Verder-Aliga has a Doctorate & Master degrees in Counseling and Psychology. She is a mental health professional/Licensed Marriage Family Therapist and has worked for three decades in the mental health field. She is currently a Senior Mental Health Manager for Solano County Behavioral Health and responsible for managing the Vallejo, Fairfield and Vacaville Adult Outpatient Integrated Care Clinics.

Rozzana was the first Filipino American woman elected to public office in Vallejo and Solano County. She was elected to the Vallejo School Board in 1993, elected in 2007 to the Solano County Board of Education, and elected to a partial term on the Vallejo City Council in 2013. She was re-elected in 2016 and 2020.

Dr. Verder-Aliga, an immigrant from the Philippines and a 40+ years Vallejo resident, is married to Nestor Aliga, a US Marine Corps Veteran and retired US Army Colonel, who is now a Veterans Advocate. They raised three sons who all attended Vallejo public schools and graduated from California public universities.

State Senate District 3 includes Napa, Solano, and Yolo Counties as well as portions of Contra Costa, Sacramento, and Sonoma Counties.