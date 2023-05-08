Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 199: A Masters Program for Incarcerated People

The recidivism rate for those who get a masters while incarcerated is zero. For years, in an effort to become more punitive, prisons have cut back on programming including education—and they have done that to their and to society’s detriment.

The pendulum has swung back in the direction of carceral education as we have learned that it is one of the most effective ways to reduce recidivism.

This week on Everyday Injustice, we speak with Matthew Luckett, a professor at Cal State Dominguez-Hills, who is heading up a prison masters program in the humanities that will allow incarcerated people to continue their education and better situate themselves for release.