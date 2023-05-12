Guest Commentary: Be Wary of Caltrans Pattern of Science Denial on GHG

By Alan Hirsch

Open letter to Davis BTSSC Transportation Commission

To: Chair Jessica Jacobs and members, Davis BTSSC

RE: Potential Endorsement of i80 Yolo widening before Draft EIR released

BTSSC will be asked tonight (item 6b) to endorse a letter to partner with Caltrans to endorse I-80 widening — with the climate change impacts mitigate by GHG impact by investment in other projects.

You will be asked to sign before even seeing the draft Environment Study ( DEIR) or the mitigation plans. This not due out for 30 days.

I urge caution based on the study by Susan Handy’s group at UC Davis Institute of Transportation Studies. ( ITS)

The below bar chart from that UCD ITS study compares projections Caltrans made on Induced Travel demand (GHG) vs the federal funding travel model at the Institute for Sustainable Transportation. Caltrans forecast in the EIRs were used to justify spending hundreds of millions on these five projects. It shows Caltrans consistently understates the amount of travel & GHG to be mitigated. And in two projects Caltrans assumed No induce demand.,

Induced demand has been accepted science in the transportation world for over thirty years now, The science was tested in court in 1990s with the Case Deukmejian vs Citizen for a Better Environment.

Caltrans has been in denial of science on traffic, hundreds of confirmational studies out of UC Davis, UC Berkeley and the Texas Transportation Institute among many other places worldwide.

I will also note the Caltrans HQ (not the local Caltrans district doing the project) has just recently acknowledged three decades of the understating impact of the wider freeway on VMT and GHG in its CEQA guidance specifically:

– 30-year program of installing HOV lanes to reduce congestion and air quality were mismodeled- the billion spent here did not address air quality concern or reduce congestion.

– That so-called “Managed Lanes” (aka Express lanes/variable toll pricing/HOV) do not overcome the GHG impact of regular freeway lanes, – i.e., they are no more Sustainable than a regular lane.

Beware of GEEKs baring gifts: Caltrans staff gets “free money” from Feds, so it is not unreasonable to believe that Motivated Reasoning is at Play – Bias in environmental study to justify it using funds to build even wider freeways instead of giving it to local agencies to upgrading transit.