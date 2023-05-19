Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

UPDATE: Major Housing Bills Move to Senate Floor

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Housing, State of California
(1) Comment
82 Views
Share:
Senator Wiener SB 423 Press Conference in February

Special to the Vanguard

Sacramento, CA – On Thursday, the Senate Appropriations Committee passed major housing bills SB 4 and SB 423 to the Senate floor, for a vote in the next few weeks before the June 2nd deadline.

Both SB 4 and SB 423 are impactful housing bills that will help California tackle its extreme housing shortage. SB 423 extends SB 35 (Wiener, 2017), a landmark law that streamlines construction in communities that have not met their housing goals. SB 35 accelerated permitting for more than 18,000 new homes in its first four years of existence. SB 4 allows faith institutions and nonprofit colleges to build affordable housing on their land by right, opening up tens of thousands of acres to affordable housing development.

“California needs powerful housing tools like these two bills to secure a prosperous and sustainable future,” said Senator Wiener. “Years of consultation with stakeholders from across the state have produced two common-sense, good government measures that have drawn massive and growing support from all corners. I look forward to seeing this powerful coalition — including labor unions, business groups, faith-based organizations, housing advocates, advocates for seniors, and environmentalists — pass both bills and take a bold step into a more prosperous future for our state.”

SB 4 is sponsored by the California Conference of Carpenters, Inner City Law Center, Jewish Public Affairs Committee, Non-profit Housing Association of Northern California (NPH), Southern California Association of Non-profit Housing (SCANPH).

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

One thought on “UPDATE: Major Housing Bills Move to Senate Floor”

  1. Walter Shwe

    As a proud and non-hypocritical YIMBY who always strives to lead by example I am pleased with what is occurring at our State Capitol to expand California’s housing stock.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for