Breaking: Yolo80 Widening Not funded!

Advocates who steam rolled project scramble to save it.

by Alan Hirsch

Yolo I80 widening project was not given the missing 60% funds ($103 million) at Wednesday 6/28 statewide California Transportation Commission meeting. (CTC). This means the initial $87 Million ear marked federal fund for the project will be lost as it will time out before it is spent– at least this was what was represented on 6/6 to Davis Council.

At the June 6th, council wanted to delay the EIR to add transit options but were told this was not possible due to the fact this money would time out. The skeptic in me will watch to see if this really is the case and will lose the money now.

I was the only “civilian” public commentator speaking on this or any projects at the CTC meeting though there were many letters from public opposing Yolo I-80 project were received. It notable no one showed up in favor of project– or submitted late letters of support (note: some Yolo Cities had quietly written letter for support in winter and spring 2023). A number of local agencies reps and elected official from elsewhere in the state comment uniformly support on their projects, which affirm CTC staff recommendation to fund. I note even a state Assembly member called in a comment – he was monitoring the 4-hour meeting.

The CTC gave out $3.3 Billion so funding the $103 million gap in the Yolo80 project was almost rounding error. The I-80 project itself got no CTC commissioner question or discussion. not surprising as it was one of 48 in the just the ‘Trade Corridor Enhancement” tranche – … item 17 on 18 item agendas just that afternoon. There were only funds for 25 of the 48 in that tranche so it was competitive, but rarely are CTC staff suggestions overruled.

The “No-fund” recommendation for Yolo I80 was also unlikely to change as Caltrans itself listed it last on own internal prioritization list.

What Will Happen Next:

That the additional $103 Mil funding was not approved makes it seem the $87M in federal “starter” money will time out before anything can be built – not an evitable outcome but one setup as the EIR did on consider low cost alternatives like bus queue jump lanes or dedicate bus priority on ramp, things that could have been done for $87 Million.

The YoloTD and Caltrans agencies will likely now try go back to Feds to “save” that money. Activists hope a new Federal ear mark grant will be written this time so it is more flexible so can be used for transit, not hard wired in advance by congress into freeway widening as $87 million current grant was.

Draft EIR slips & activist ask for Alternative to be Expanded

It is already clear the stream roller process seen at the June 6 council meeting is being slowed: Caltrans has informally indicate the DEIR will slip at least 3 or 4 week to end of July…or maybe more. Having the short EIR review period during the August when Davis Council. commissions and staff are not meeting certainly compromises the quality of input on the DEIR…and legitimacy of the process.

And seeing as state match money via CTC won’t be available for another 18 months, we have an opportunity to reopen the EIR to explore other alternatives. This would include low cost non-widening congestion pricing alternatives, as suggested by Professors Susan Handy and Steve Wheeler of UC Davis ITS. And also consider transit upgrades for entire I-80 corridor, not just Davis to Sacramento. Transit in current alternative is consider a mitigation, not an alternative to widening.