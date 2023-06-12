Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 204: Jon B. Gould Discusses Criminal Justice Reform

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Podcast
Leave a comment
28 Views
Share:

This week on Everyday Injustice features Jon B. Gould, the Dean of UC Irvine school of Social Ecology.

Gould is a distinguished scholar in justice policy, social change and government reform. He has held key positions in the U.S. Department of Justice, the National Science Foundation, and the U.S. Supreme Court. He has written five books and more than 100 articles on erroneous convictions, indigent defense, prosecutorial innovation, hate speech, sexual harassment and international human rights.

Listen as we discuss Jon B. Gould’s work on wrongful convictions as well as his work reporting on findings on the Criminal Justice Act and its findings about inadequate levels of public defense.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for