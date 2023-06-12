Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 204: Jon B. Gould Discusses Criminal Justice Reform

This week on Everyday Injustice features Jon B. Gould, the Dean of UC Irvine school of Social Ecology.

Gould is a distinguished scholar in justice policy, social change and government reform. He has held key positions in the U.S. Department of Justice, the National Science Foundation, and the U.S. Supreme Court. He has written five books and more than 100 articles on erroneous convictions, indigent defense, prosecutorial innovation, hate speech, sexual harassment and international human rights.

Listen as we discuss Jon B. Gould’s work on wrongful convictions as well as his work reporting on findings on the Criminal Justice Act and its findings about inadequate levels of public defense.