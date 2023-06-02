GeminiBio Opens New State-of-Art Biotech Facilities in West Sacramento

Projected growth to more than double by 2025

Special to the Vanguard

West Sacramento CA – Gemini Bioproducts a leading supplier of cell culture reagents and process liquids, a portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC (“BelHealth”), a Florida-based healthcare private equity firm, today announced the opening of a new, state-of-the-art cGMP manufacturing facility and warehouse in West Sacramento, California.

GeminiBio’s new 32,000 square feet fully validated cGMP facility consists of segregated animal origin (AO) product ISO 7 manufacturing suites and segregated AO/ animal origin free (AOF) raw material and finished good warehousing. This new cGMP warehouse includes temperature mapped and validated storage conditions, including -20C, 2-8C, and controlled room temperature (CRT).

This facility, in conjunction with the recently announced completion of GeminiBio’s large volume bioprocess liquid manufacturing facility, also located in West Sacramento, CA, further enhances GeminiBio’s capabilities and ability to support the rapidly growing biotechnology industry, including cell and gene therapy markets. Over the last few years as GeminiBio has invested in new cGMP manufacturing facilities, the company has grown from just over 30 employees to nearly 80 associates in 2023. With the completion of the most recent manufacturing facilities, the company expects to add manufacturing, quality, development, process engineering, and other critical West Sacramento based roles as the company successfully executes on its mission to serve the biotechnology industry.

“The new facility expands our manufacturing capacity and enables our 920 Stillwater Road facility, where our cGMP bioprocess liquids are produced, to be AOF, which is a critical requirement for our biotech customers” said Rob Perry, Chief Scientific Officer at GeminiBio. “In addition, the significantly expanded cGMP warehousing this new facility provides enhances our ability to continue to add new customers and products to support the market’s growth.​”

The Greater Sacramento Economic Council (GSEC) worked with the company to help expand operations along with the city of West Sacramento. West Sacramento Economic Development staff served as City liaison for GeminiBio with City departments and other agencies to facilitate construction and occupancy.

“We are thrilled and honored to have a leading biotech company such as GeminiBio expand their operations in West Sacramento,” Greater Sacramento Economic Council President & CEO Barry Broome said. “This validates our market as continuing to be world-class in life sciences and shows the robust talent pool in this industry. A special thank you to West Sacramento leadership for making this project a success.”

“West Sacramento is excited to host GeminiBio’s world-class manufacturing facilities and looks forward to the career opportunities created with this expansion,” stated Mayor Martha Guerrero. “GeminiBio’s growth aligns with West Sacramento’s goal of increasing scientific career opportunities for our youth through our Home Run Internship program. We recognize the important role that GeminiBio plays in increasing productivity in the biotechnology sector and healthcare worldwide.”