Guest Commentary: How Big Does Davis Need to Be? College Towns Analysis Part 3 – Long-Term Planning.

by Tim Keller

In parts one and two of this series, I tried to come up with some objective/analytical method for trying to gauge demand for housing in Davis. I undertook this work because of a core belief that “we can’t plan to SOLVE our housing problem if we don’t know the SIZE of the problem.”

In previous articles we saw evidence that suggests that a population of 120,000 might be entirely appropriate for a university town such as Davis: It is the size of Ann Arbor, Michigan (home of the University of Michigan), Champagne-Urbana (home of the University of Illinois), and Lafayette Indiana (home of Purdue). These are all well-regarded and well-funded research universities of very similar size and character to UC Davis.

I am not saying that we need to grow to that size (and certainly not overnight!). But I do think we need to get some feel for the scale that our city may eventually become in a 30- to 50-year timeframe so that we can do long term planning. The theme of these articles is “trying to find some perspective on growth.”

That said, even though 120,000 people sounds like a big leap for a city which is currently only 68,000, a 1% annual growth rate starting in 2020 gets us to 110,000 people within 50 years and a 2% growth rate gets us to 183,000 people in that same period and to 120,000 people in 30 years.

So the population numbers I deal with in this article might sound big because I’m talking about long timeframes here, but these are not unreasonable growth rates by any standard.

Taking this long view of our growth needs is nonetheless incredibly important because, as I will reveal below, short-sighted decisions we make today are very capable of limiting our options in the future.

So for today’s discussion I want to take that long-term perspective and explore what this level of growth might look like.

This is a thought exercise: Many of the conclusions I come to below are simply going to be my opinion, and I’m sure that other people asking these same questions will come to different conclusions.

The only thing I hope to accomplish here is to get YOU to ask yourself these questions as well, because even though we are talking about long-time scales here, there are issues in front of the council right now which will to a significant extent determine whether the future described below is even feasible, and it would be a shame to make those decisions in a short-sighted way.

Fitting Long-Term Growth into an Urban Limit Line

Specifically, I think it’s helpful to discuss the “how” of growth in the context of the urban limit line that has been recently proposed by former Mayor Robb Davis, because discussing such a limit naturally requires one to imagine the end-state of the lateral development of our city.

The urban limit line as a concept is not new of course; many cities have them and for many of the same reasons we adopted Measure J. But it is a newer concept for Davis voters and beyond the fact that I think it’s just a good idea, it turns out to be a good framing device for this particular analysis as well.

Let’s start out by drawing what I think might be a rational line for Davis, perhaps something along the following:

This is just a guess of course, for the sake of my analysis, but it likely isn’t far off. We have floodplains to the north, east and west and Solano County (and poor existing road access) to the south, which to some extent limit our options for a line drawn further out.

Within this boundary, I have broken out various parcels indicated here:

And I have added up the acreages of those parcels are as follows:

The western parcels here are questionable as to whether they should be included. Distance-wise, they make sense to help to “round-out” the city and they are on a major road corridor, but there is also a periodic flood plain there which complicates things. So I will be providing totals in this analysis that consider a total boundary line both with and without those western areas.

Note: I am leaving the project proposed for south/east of El Macero out of this at the moment because, knowing that even El Macero is not within the city limits, I really don’t know how to treat that one. Plus, it just seems very disconnected from the rest of the city. I’d be interested to hear if anyone else thinks that is a desirable expansion direction for the city, or if we should draw our lines more conservatively.

Within the lines as drawn there is a total of 1500 acres that are theoretically developable (or 932 acres if the western lots are not on the table), but wherever we draw the line, I feel we should set that line as a REAL LIMIT: Not a temporary line that will just be moved in the future.

Is such a “real” limit possible? If we take it seriously, the answer is yes. But it does have to be taken seriously and we have to start taking it seriously immediately with the growth issues that are currently on the city’s docket, because to make it work we have to make very wise use of the limited number of peripheral sites available to us.

So lets get into it. Going back to my analysis of comparable college towns, we saw a number of communities with similarly sized universities having populations in the range of 120,000 people and some up to 170,000 people. With a growth rate between 1 and 2 percent per year, we might easily hit these numbers in the next 30 to 50 years.

For now, let’s adopt the lower 125k figure as our target. With a current population of 68,000 people, that means planning to conserve room for 52,000 people within the boundaries of this limit line, including whatever additional capacity we get from infill, redevelopment and upzoning.

Given the California average of 1.9 people per dwelling unit, that means we might be building 27,000 homes + apartments + condos in that timeframe.

How much can we densify and infill ?

Before we do the density calculations for the limit line, however, we need to figure out how much of our population planning target can be provided by densification and infill.

Judy Corbett summed up the variety of infill opportunities around town and arrived at a number of 7036 units. For now, I’m going to take that number at face value, while acknowledging that there are those who think it optimistic.

Since we are looking at a 30-50 year time horizon, we must also look at what kind of additional density we might get by re-zoning existing parts of the city. Both Robb Davis’ “Densify Davis” and Judy Corbett et al.’s recent letter both called for densification of existing parts of the city, particularly along arterial corridors.

The densification that occurred at the “Identity” site on Oxford Circle is a good example of moderate density buildings at the end of their lifespan being replaced with something much denser. If we can repeat that pattern there is potentially considerable capacity for additional housing within the existing city footprint, but I have seen no analysis describing to what extent this kind of infill may be possible or what kind of impact it can have.

To try to get a preliminary handle on this, I identified a number of properties which I felt might be candidates for being demolished and replaced sometime in the next 30 years.

Now, this is a very subjective and cursory exercise to be sure, but i wanted to get some sense for the potential impact of this “arterial densification” that might be possible, and so I took Davis’s existing zoning map which you can find here, and looked at the medium density parcels (in brown) and then drew bounding boxes around the ones that I thought might be densified.

The resulting map is here:

I tried to not count any properties that have been built in the last 10 years, or those which are already sufficiently dense, but in reality, some of the properties here are clearly older and better candidates for replacement than others. So we can’t count on all of these properties being re-built to a denser form-factor by any means.

The total area represented here is 340 acres. To that we can apply some assumptions and come up with a range for what we might get out of densification of properties like this.

I did this in two different scenarios: one more conservative where fewer of the properties turn over, and one more aggressive where not only do more properties get remodeled, but they are remodeled to a higher density type.

This is a big range between these two scenarios here to be sure, but even the more aggressive estimate still only nets us an additional 4,200 housing units out of 27,000 we might be looking for in this 50-year time window.

If we accept the more aggressive estimate as the goal and then also subtract the 7,000 units identified by Corbett, then we are left with 15,000 dwelling units, and roughly 28,000 people that need to be allocated to peripheral projects.

The Simpler Density Math

This brings us finally to the discussion of density within the proposed urban limit line, which is an extremely timely subject given the debate around the peripheral projects currently being urged by developers onto the City Council’s agenda.

Starting with the simple math we can divide our 15,000 additionally needed units by the amount of added acreage available within the proposed urban limit line. Since we are unsure about where to draw that line, I have included the acreage both with and without the western portions (1527 and 932 acres respectively). I have also calculated what this looks like if our 50-year population cap target is 120k (~1% growth) vs 170k (~2% Growth)

What we find is that with the lower target population number (similar to Ann Arbor) and the larger limit line, we can get away with a density of 11 dwelling units per acre, just slightly denser than what is proposed for Village Farms. At the other extreme, if we choose a more compact limit line and want to ensure that we are capable of hitting a population like Fort Collins inside of it, we would need an average density of 47 du/acre, which might be more than we have a stomach for.

(Now before you reject the notion of even aspiring to be like Fort Collins or Ann Arbor, keep in mind that in the US News ranking of 150 best places to live, Ann Arbor is #14 and Fort Collins is #24. Sacramento comes in at #127)

Given these options, I think that the most reasonable target is to go for a smaller limit line and a smaller population target. The smaller limit line for the sake of environmentalism: just because we might have space to expand onto, doesn’t mean we need to, and the flooding potential for the western properties means they might be out of the picture anyway.

I’m also thinking the smaller population target is the correct one as well, because when building a community, if you don’t want to just be encouraging a lot of outbound commuter traffic; you need to be building both housing AND jobs.

I will discuss this in more detail in the next installment in this series, but even though we have a lot of workers commuting inbound every day, I think we can easily accommodate that number inside the 125k population cap and even allow for growth of local industry. Getting to 170k people employed locally would mean developing considerable additional industry in this town, and we would have to figure out where to put THAT as well. The DiSC site wasn’t intended to accommodate 50,000 workers… I just don’t see it happening.

So I’m thinking that the pragmatic and environmentally responsible target for our urban limit line is JUST the north/eastern properties including Village Farms and the remainder of the Mace Curve, and an overall density minimum of 20 dwelling units per acre.

Again, this is a thought exercise and these are my opinions. I’d also be interested to hear what you think.

What do these densities look like?

Now, so far we have just been calculating density numerically, but these numbers need to be translated into human scale so that we can get a sense for what they mean.

To get that perspective, an easily accessible guide that shows examples of building types with these kinds of densities found here, as well as this document here.

There is also a great “visualizing density” page here which shows real-world sample projects at various levels of density. If you are concerned about what higher levels of density might look or feel like, that page is great, because it shows you really CAN build nice projects at higher density, like this single family development which is at 36 units per acre in Seattle, that still has plenty of trees and outdoor space.

What I hope you see in those documents is that there are a variety of housing forms that are in the 20 -50 du/acre that you likely already recognize as being present in our town.

The Blended Density Math

To expand on this vision of what kind of density types we might need, I think it might be helpful to explore what the math of that blend might be and what kind of property types we are talking about if we want to hit an average density of at least 18 du / acre.

There are an infinite number of ways to mix these property types to end up with the same average density, but here is one example:



In this particular mix, 30% of the land is dedicated to single-family housing, which represents 10% of the dwelling units. The classic “missing middle” housing types—townhomes, condos and small apartment buildings—are 60% of the land and provide 54% of the units, and the higher density 4- and 5-story condo structures take up only 10% of the allocated land but provide 35% of the units. This last category should also likely be mixed-use commercial, providing local shopping/dining/cafes and neighborhood support services in these newer denser neighborhoods.

By walking through this calculation, I hope that readers come to understand the incredible power of density here. You don’t need to create a New York City skyscraper: even modest townhome and condominium construction types can make a huge impact on the number of people who can inhabit a given acre of land. It is the ultimate answer to sprawl.

To prove that, let’s return to the simpler math from the previous section. If we set a lower target for density, let’s say 10du/acre, and we use that density level for all of our peripheral projects inside our line. Then we can only end up adding 17,000 people in the peripheral sites bringing our total population (including the infill and redevelopment) to 94,000 people.

If we only grow at 1% per year, that means that we run out of buildable land in 30 years.

What then? Well if we continue to build at low density, then we will need to find another 1,172 acres to to develop and move our line. It will mean that the first limit was meaningless.

Now, there is perhaps an argument that expanding the limit line in a 30-year timeframe isn’t the end of the world, and that the previous line would have “done its job” in curtailing low-density sprawl while it was in place… But that still doesn’t sound like a “limit” to me, not when we could have chosen to take the first line seriously and built more densely in the first place.

I would prefer to have a limit line that is a real limit and that buys time for the city to figure out exactly how it can densify its core. While we all seem to agree that core and arterial densification is our priority, in the real world it will happen very slowly. Adopting a “real” limit line will give time for that to happen.

I suggest that during the course of 50 years, while the capacity in our peripheral zone serves as a buffer, we develop a general plan which includes the up-zoning of selected lower density single-family neighborhoods to higher density formats on a schedule which gives inhabitants decades of notice.

These issues are difficult for all cities that densify old neighborhoods, (and they are the plot of the great movie “UP!” ) but the average time people spend in a given house is only 16 years, and if you are given notice that your zoning is going to change in 20 years, you give people ample opportunity to make the necessary adjustments. I think the long time-scales we are talking about here make that kind core densification process a lot more realistic and fair.

If that is how we proceed after the adoption of this urban limit line, then we can have every expectation that it is a permanent line.

Summary

While the urban limit line proposal is still in its formative stage, I think this strategy checks out, and it presents a more controlled/rational way to avoid urban sprawl than the divisive and haphazardly planned Measure J/R/D process.

There is sufficient supply for 30 to 50 years worth of housing inside of a compact and reasonable urban limit line, if (and only if) we build those properties with sufficient density.

As I have shown here, the density required to achieve this vision is not unreasonable by any means; it can be achieved through missing middle building types which we already see throughout our community.

This is the narrow path that I think we need to walk in order for our city to find a truly desirable solution, given its current challenges, but we do need to start thinking this way NOW.

At the moment, we have two projects which developers are exerting pressure on the City Council to get on the ballot. I had a chance to speak directly with one of them recently and I brought to them these thoughts and my concerns about the low density level of their project.

They were hesitant about adopting my suggestions because they were concerned that if they came to the city with a project that was TOO dense, it might be rejected at the polls.

Because a Measure J/R/D campaign is a million dollar, all-or-nothing gamble, developers are incentivized to play it safe in terms of density in order to maximize their odds of winning. To them, a less dense project that passes is superior to a denser project that fails, even if they might have made more money with the higher density plan.

To me, this is the ultimate irony imposed upon us by Measure J/R/D: As discussed above, the best way to guarantee urban sprawl is to build at low density, but here we have a process where Measure J/R/D actively discourages more sustainable levels of density because the developer needs to get through the Measure J/R/D vote!

The political process that was sold to us as a safeguard against urban sprawl is, in effect, to no small extent, causing it!

In the final installment of this series I will be discussing the issue of transit and decentralized planning as it relates to the density and sustainability issues that I have raised here and why the practice of creating large swaths of single family zoning is a mistake we should never repeat.

Until then, I will be interested to hear your thoughts about where an urban limit line might be drawn, where you think our density targets and population growth rates should be, and how you would try to balance these demands on our community if given a choice.