Guest Commentary: How Much Additional Housing Does Davis Need to Meet Demand?

By Tim Keller

Almost two years ago, I wrote an article here in the Vanguard attempting to ask the question: How big should our city be? ( That article can be found here) .

My motivation for writing that article was a feeling (which I still hold), that, as a city, we lack perspective : We are too absorbed in debating individual development proposals, and we don’t spend enough time asking the big questions or trying to develop a large-scale vision for how we envision the development of our community.

I feel this is a fundamental oversight: If we don’t understand the scale of our unmet housing demand, we are fundamentally blind in our response to it.

How much housing do we need? Do we need Palomino Place? Do we need Village Farms? Do we need both?

Can we meet our needs just through infill?

How tall do infill buildings need to be?

Is it enough to meet our RHNA target?

Could additional student housing on campus fix our problem?

These are topics that you see debated on the Vanguard and other places in our community, but I feel it is impossible to answer these questions in any effective way without some kind of high-level perspective and a shared vision for how much we want our city to grow.

In my first analysis, I used jobs multipliers as a way to try to deduce what the “natural” population of our city should be, based on the number of students and staff at the university, and how many jobs would rationally be created to provide a community work of services around such a population. The answer was pretty stark: about 120,000 people… almost twice our current population.

In the years since, I have realized that there is another way to try to answer that same question, and one that might strike people as less of a purely academic exercise: An analysis of comparable “University towns.”

In this case, we are looking for land-grant universities in geographically distinct towns (not part of a contiguous metro sprawl like Berkeley and Stanford) where the university is the primary industry of the town.

It turns out that there are a LOT of comparable cities in our nation that can be described this way, and, by analyzing them, we can start to see some trends which give us a general idea of how much unmet demand for housing likely exists in our city.

Here is the list that I came up with:

The trend that emerges immediately is that the population of a “university town” such as ours tends to be about 3x the size of its student body. The fact that there is a relationship between university size and city size makes inherent sense because, for any given amount of students, you will also need staff, faculty and staff at that university, and all of the above need additional members of the community to provide services such as retail shopping, police and fire, local government, parks, restaurants, and other entertainment… everything you need to comprise a balanced city with the normal complement of local services in its economy.

Looking at the ratio of students to city population, you can easily see that Davis is significantly behind most of its peers: 1.9 city population per student, compared to the average of 2.96.

Is it any wonder that we have a significant number of students staff, faculty, and supporting service workers driving here every day? Why we have traffic at 5 PM getting OUT of town? We are quite simply a city that is too small for the university it hosts.

Now, this analysis is somewhat simplistic, and I’m going to be diving into some very important additional analysis in a future column, but if you take the simple version of the math presented here to be prescriptive, it suggests that the natural demand for housing in this city is on the order of 105,000 people, 37,000 more than our last census total.

While this result is more conservative than my previous 125,000 person estimate, both numbers indicate a significant amount of growth being necessary in order to bring our housing market into balance with demand.

Compare this to the amount of growth we frequently talk about in the city which is the satisfaction of our RHNA allocation of 2070 additional housing units (or ~4000 people) and you can see why I think our housing debate lacks perspective: Even if we meet our RHNA allocation we won’t have even gotten close to actually solving our housing shortage!

Again, there is more to be learned from this analysis on comparable university towns, but I want to leave the high-level results here for the time being so that readers can digest the big picture analysis before I delve into the minutiae.

Until then, I’m interested to hear what readers think of this analytical approach. Is it helpful? Is it sobering? What elements of our current housing debate do you think change when you understand that the demand shortfall may be this bad? I’m genuinely interested to hear your thoughts.