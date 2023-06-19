Letter: Comments on Long-Range Growth Subcommittee Report

By John Johnston

Editor’s notes: the following were comments sent to the city of Davis in advance of the Long-Range Growth Subcommittee Report and presented during public comments.

I appreciate the intent to apply some rational thought to choosing among competing alternatives. However, the tool chosen has some important shortcomings that should be considered. The LEED ND criteria were set up to determine whether a project was good enough for a certification, not which one is better for Davis, CA in 2023. Many items in the listings are not important to us in choosing a project. For other items, all projects will be nearly equally good or bad. We need to ask, what are the key elements of this decision? What is important to the city? Based on this, I’m suggesting that instead of a simple, all-inclusive point system, the Subcommittee should specify elements required of all projects (e.g., energy features or bike trails or parks or universal design or whatever), and then develop criteria that reflect the key issues of importance in deciding which is the “better” project. The LEED ND system has a lot of good ideas, but the decision-making process can be made more focused and relevant.

In letting project proponents score themselves, I fear you may get a Lake Wobegon situation in which every project is strong, good-looking, and above average. Staff will need to be scrupulous and skeptical in their checking of the responses. Ideally, the responses would be made public.

Some more detailed comments follow:

There is too much reliance on a points system that makes trade-offs that you may not want. A simple point summation compares apples to oranges to monkeys. For instance, a proposal gets a point for saving heritage trees (item 68) but if the trees are cut down, only loses a point. Are heritage trees only worth a point? Not providing universal design (item 63) loses one point but that can be regained by providing 80% of heat from a district heating system (item 73). Is district heating an important consideration in deciding between projects in this context?

Some items are irrelevant or not useful in distinguishing projects and should be eliminated. In item 86, solids waste, proposals get a point for providing 4 out of listed 5 items. However, 4 of the items listed are already provided via community services currently in place (recycling, hazwaste, composting, and receptacles).

Transportation and GHG are not given enough attention. The big-picture issue with providing more housing is that such developments generate more out-of-town commuter traffic which works against our CAAP goals. Simply awarding points (or not) for enrolling 20% of residents in an undefined TDM program (item 60) is an insufficient requirement or measure of proposal quality. We have transportation GHG goals and each project should be judged against those.

Building efficiency and renewable energy should be required, not placed on a point system. We know what we want – all-electric, ZNE, renewable energy produced onsite as described in the CAAP. Let’s require these features rather than awarding points according to how close projects get to the ideal.

Connectivity to local neighborhoods receives too little attention. The big-picture issue is that we are considering individual projects which are not well-connected and not integrated into a future urban neighborhood. For example, Palomino Place has no street connections to the west or north, or even to the adjacent Shriner’s property. Likewise, Shriner’s has no connections to Palomino, the north or the east. Someday, Davis will extend past these developments and these projects need to be able to integrate into the future urban fabric. Imagine what the city would look like today if we had built projects like these along the north side of 8th Street when it was the edge of town. Admittedly the lack of a GP is a hinderance, but roads can be stubbed off as they were in the Cannery (although even there the is only one non-Covell street that leaves the development).

Items that depend on simple dollar amounts should be minimized or eliminated. Items 88, 89, 90, and 91 (easements, community amenities, housing funds, and carbon mitigation) award points for simply contributing money. I appreciate the desire to bolster the city’s coffers, but this system tilts the playing field toward developers with deeper pockets and may skew evaluation of the proposals. Instead, these funds should be assessed against all projects at a standardized rate ($/unit or acre) so that everyone pays the appropriate amount.

All projects should be in the sphere of influence (item 92). We should not be encouraging leapfrog development.