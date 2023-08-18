Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Open National Issues Discussion

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, National Issues
(17) Comments
134 Views
Share:
Photo by Tabrez Syed on Unsplash

Special note…

As the national election of 2024 approaches, the US faces some unprecedented issues that are of interest to many of our readers.  However, the Vanguard as a publication is focused primarily on local governance and criminal justice reform issues.

Given that this is a topic of interest to some of our readers, but not the main focus of our publication, the Vanguard has decided to provide this space for the open discussion of national issues.

While this will remain a moderated forum, we are relaxing a few key restrictions.

  1. There will be no limit to number of comments
  2. For the most part we will not remove comments that are off-topic
  3. Within reason, we will not moderate the source of information

With that said, we need to maintain basic civility and decorum.  So personal attacks, racist or likewise offensive posts will not be posted, and we need to adhere to libel and copyright laws.

Within those boundaries we are hoping for an open and spirited discussion.

Share:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

17 thoughts on “Open National Issues Discussion”

  1. Keith Olsen

    Remember the days of “Carlos Danger”?  If you only consumed left biased mainstream media and don’t know who this is you may have to look it up.

    Now we have “Robert Peters”, “Robin Ware”, and “JRB Ware”.  Who are they you ask?  Well, they’re Joe Biden pseudonyms.

    President Joe Biden’s use of multiple pseudonyms during his vice presidency appears to have hidden some of his communications from that period, including some involving Ukraine policy and his son, Hunter Biden.
    The House Oversight Committee asked the National Archives on Thursday for communications involving three of Joe Biden’s aliases: Robert Peters, Robin Ware, and JRB Ware.
    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/white-house/biden-pseudonyms-hid-ukraine-messages

     

    1. David Greenwald

      That’s what you lead with?

      Alright. Here’s mine: November 20, 2020 from Keith: “I’m not a fan of Rudy Giuliani, he seems to be losing it in his older years, but Sydney Powell is the real deal. I can’t believe she would put her reputation on the line if she didn’t actually have the goods. We’ll have to wait and see.”

      1. Keith Olsen

        Yeah, I may have missed it on that one.  But I did write “We’ll have to wait and see.” How long have you been waiting to use that?  Maybe I can dig up some of your misses, which I’m sure are plenty.

        That’s what you lead with?

        So you don’t think Joe Biden hiding behind aliases while communicating with his son about Ukraine which Joe Biden claims he has no knowledge of his son’s business dealings is  newsworthy?

         

         

         

        1. David Greenwald

          You only have 17 years of material to go through… should find quite a bit.

          It did seem like the appropriate week to bring it out since she was listed in the indictment and they actually have evidence that they broke into the Dominion system.

    2. Walter Shwe

      Let’s have at it. 

      This all pales in comparison to the enormous Republican criminal conspiracy literally involving dozens of criminals in multiple states to illegally install Trump in 2020 rather than the rightful winner Biden. I hear Arizona is investigating that state’s Republican fake electors. I love the term “fake elector”. It perfectly encapsulates who they really are. 

      Is that the best you can do Keith for your first post?

        1. Walter Shwe

          Is that the best you can do Keith for your first post?

          I got mixed up between David’s and Keith’s first posts here.

          In any case, there is absolutely nothing illegal or unethical about using pseudonyms with Hunter since Hunter has never been a government official. Only communications amongst government officials have to be non-concealed. If there was any potential illegal activity, this is another instance where the DOJ  under Trump had a full 4 years to investigate and bring any criminal indictments. This is just more Republican nonsense to divert attention away from the real criminals, 100% Republican.

  2. Don Shor

    Indictments of Donald Trump, as of 8/18/2023

    1) Federal 2020 election case (District of Columbia)

    Number of charges: Four felony counts. They include:

    ·      Charge of conspiracy to defraud the United States, which includes plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 election

    ·      Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, including plotting to prevent the 2020 election certification

    ·      Obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, which includes actually blocking the certification of the 2020 election results

    ·      Conspiracy against rights, which includes a plan to deprive someone of a constitutional right (in this case, that is the ability to vote)

    2) Georgia election indictment

    Number of charges: 13 felony counts. They are:

    ·      1 count of violating the Georgia RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act, which is basically a catchall charge for the larger conspiracy to overturn the outcome

    ·      3 counts of solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, which are about Trump’s attempts to convince Georgia officials to overturn the results

    ·      1 count of conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer

    ·      2 counts of conspiracy to commit forgery

    ·      2 counts of conspiracy to commit false statements and writings

    ·      1 count of conspiracy to commit filing false documents

    ·      1 count of filing false documents

    ·      2 counts of making false statements and writings

    3) Federal documents case (Florida)

    Number of charges: 40 felony counts. They include:

    ·      32 counts of willful retention of national defense information, which includes keeping classified documents related to military activities and nuclear weapons

    ·      1 count of conspiracy to obstruct justice, which includes Trump working with an aide to hold on to classified documents and hide them from a grand jury

    ·      1 count of withholding a document or record from an official proceeding, which included efforts to hide documents from a grand jury

    ·      1 count of corruptly concealing a document or record from an official proceeding, which included hiding boxes with classified documents

    ·      1 count of concealing a document in a federal investigation, which included covering up Trump’s ongoing possession of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago

    ·      1 count of scheming to conceal information the government is seeking, which includes hiding the fact that Trump still possessed classified documents

    ·      1 count of making false statements, which includes directing his attorneys to lie about returning all the classified documents in his possession

    ·      2 counts of altering, destroying, or concealing information the government is seeking, which includes plans to delete security footage

    4) New York state case related to hush money to Stormy Daniels

    Number of charges: 34 felony counts.

    ·      All counts are centered on falsifying business records, which Trump is accused of doing to cover up the hush money payments to Daniels.

    (Summarized by vox.com)

     

      2. Walter Shwe

        Thank you Don for all of the examples of the Democrats using a biased democrat DOJ and biased democrat DA’s to interfere with an election. 

        Of course Keith believes this fantasy. When Keith refers to election interference, he is actually speaking to 2020 and not 2024.

  6. Walter Shwe

    Donald Trump calls off press conference where he said he would share report on Georgia election fraud claims. I bet no such report has ever existed.

    The former president said his lawyers would instead put “Irrefutable & Overwhelming evidence” in their legal filings over his latest indictment.

    https://www.politico.com/news/2023/08/17/donald-trump-calls-off-press-conference-where-he-said-he-would-share-report-on-georgia-election-fraud-claims-00111785

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for