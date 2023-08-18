Open National Issues Discussion

Special note…

As the national election of 2024 approaches, the US faces some unprecedented issues that are of interest to many of our readers. However, the Vanguard as a publication is focused primarily on local governance and criminal justice reform issues.

Given that this is a topic of interest to some of our readers, but not the main focus of our publication, the Vanguard has decided to provide this space for the open discussion of national issues.

While this will remain a moderated forum, we are relaxing a few key restrictions.

There will be no limit to number of comments For the most part we will not remove comments that are off-topic Within reason, we will not moderate the source of information

With that said, we need to maintain basic civility and decorum. So personal attacks, racist or likewise offensive posts will not be posted, and we need to adhere to libel and copyright laws.

Within those boundaries we are hoping for an open and spirited discussion.