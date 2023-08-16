Sacramento Region Embarks on Innovative Pathway for Economic Growth

Congresswoman Doris Matsui Leads Efforts for Tech Hub to Establish ZEV Innovation Asset at Sacramento State

By the Vanguard

Sacramento, CA – The Sacramento region is taking a significant stride towards shaping its future economic landscape. The Greater Sacramento Economic Council (GSEC) submitted an application for the Economic Development Administration (EDA) Tech Hub program under the visionary leadership of Congresswoman Doris Matsui (CA-07). This collaborative endeavor aims to establish a Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) innovation asset on the campus of Sacramento State, ushering in a new era of sustainable growth and addressing the pressing challenges of climate change while creating jobs in a future forward industry.

Leading industry voices are at the table engaged in this partnership including Tesla, Bosch, Rivian, Lion Electric Co, Siemens and Volektra. These leading electric vehicle companies are looking forward to working with the Sacramento region to establish a Tech Hub and building the state capital region as the electric vehicle leader.

Consortium partners include Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD), Sacramento State, Sacramento Employment Training Agency, Sacramento Air Quality District, Growth Factory, Greater Sacramento Urban League, CALSTART, CMTA, Valley Vision, University of California, Davis, and California Forward.

The Tech Hub program is an economic development initiative created as part of the CHIPS (Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors) and Science Act. The program will create at least 20 regional Tech Hubs across the country to help strengthen a region’s capacity to manufacture, commercialize, and deploy critical technologies.

Sacramento Congresswoman Doris Matsui introduced the original CHIPS Act in June 2020 alongside Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) and Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Mark Warner (D-VA). She was a leader in Congress working to ensure the CHIPS and Science Act passed last year. As part of that effort, she successfully secured $52 billion to boost high tech manufacturing and reassert American leadership in the crucial semiconductor industry. She has been a national leader as the legislation is being enacted, advocating for the Sacramento region and working with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimundo to make sure that the rollout of the bill’s programs goes smoothly.

“The CHIPS Act took two years of hard work to come to fruition, and now I am laser focused on ensuring our region gets its slice of the pie,” said Congresswoman Matsui. “The Sacramento region has long been a hub of innovation and forward-thinking, and the Tech Hub program is a real opportunity to build on this strong foundation. This project exemplifies our commitment to sustainable economic development and positions us at the forefront of the clean energy revolution. By fostering collaboration between academia, industry, and government, we are charting a course toward a greener and more prosperous future for our community.”

As the world grapples with the urgent need to combat climate change and transition to sustainable energy solutions, the establishment of a ZEV innovation asset in the Sacramento region represents a critical step forward in the future mobility industry.

Sacramento State President Luke Wood shared his enthusiasm for the initiative.

“Our campus has always been dedicated to fostering innovation and education that drives positive change, especially as it relates to climate change and helping uplift individuals in our underserved communities,” he said. “The ZEV innovation asset aligns seamlessly with our mission and offers students unparalleled opportunities to engage with cutting-edge technology while contributing to a sustainable future. We look forward to continuing to work with GSEC and Congresswoman Doris Matsui to ensure our region is a designated Tech Hub for future generations.”

The Greater Sacramento Economic Council President and CEO, Barry Broome, emphasized the significance of this proposal for the region’s economic growth. “The Sacramento region has a unique opportunity to lead in the ZEV and clean energy sectors. This initiative will not only attract investment and create jobs, but also position our region as a global player in sustainable technology and innovation, while combating climate change. This gives an opportunity to create more high-wage jobs for our underserved communities and help to elevate our engineering schools.

“We’re thrilled by the prospect of a designated tech hub right here in the Sacramento region,” said Paul Lau, CEO & General Manager of SMUD. “This initiative aligns seamlessly with our mission to achieve zero carbon in our power supply by 2030. By fostering innovation, collaboration and education in the realm of sustainable technology, this tech hub will play a pivotal role in accelerating our efforts towards a cleaner, greener future. We look forward to working hand-in-hand with Congresswoman Doris Matsui, Sacramento State University and other partners to make this vision a reality.”

The application for the EDA Tech Hub program underscores the Sacramento region’s commitment to fostering innovation, driving economic growth, and addressing the imperative challenge of climate change. The collaboration between Congresswoman Doris Matsui, Sacramento State, and the Greater Sacramento Economic Council sets a powerful precedent for public-private partnerships that advance the future of mobility and sustainable technology.