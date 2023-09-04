Monday Morning Thoughts: Laying Out a Path Forward on Housing

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Last week I put the five peripheral proposals in a chart to demonstrate that the mix of housing is not bad.

But what did become clear is that we actually need to do a bit more in terms of affordable housing.

An easy target for critics is going to be those 1500 low density homes out of 5200 total units.

One commenter notes: “I don’t understand why Davis would need any additional detached single-family homes at this time, even if there are many who want and can afford them.”

They add, “Our RHNA for ‘Above Moderate Income’ is only 310 units, and that can easily be fulfilled with attached townhouses in Davis.”

Legitimate point. I have a theory on this. And it probably explains why RHNA set the above moderate income so low compared to the very high number (relatively speaking) of affordable units.

Basically for Davis it set the total number of units at around 2100 while the affordable number was just over 900. To me the real number is that 930 affordable units because they know in order to get anywhere close to that number, a community is going to have to build a lot more market rate housing.

Basically this comes down to the fact that in order to build affordable housing—much of which will have to be subsidized, and missing middle housing—much of which will have to be offset with other market rate housing, the developer has to offset those “loses” with market rate housing that can be profitable … and those are larger, single-family, low density homes.

We can look at the pro forma from the Bay Area Economics (BAE) that looked at feasibility for the downtown. It is a bit cheaper to do peripheral than infill because you don’t have added costs for things like demolition and parking.

The bottom line is the developers have to show that their project is viable in order for them to attract investors. For the downtown space, BAE established feasibility targets as 8.5 percent for income-producing projects and 10 percent return for for-sale projects.

For a project like Nishi, they might have to show about a five percent return. That’s probably similar to the five projects currently under proposal.

All that being said, I think the city needs to look at these numbers—about 5200 total units and about 866 of them “affordable” units.

For the current RHNA cycle we are looking at 930 affordable units. Part of the challenge right now in getting the current RHNA approved is that the city falls short of that number. But the city seems confident that it can meet those numbers internally.

For the sake of argument, let’s say they can.

That means that really those five projects are going to be vital for the next RHNA cycle starting in 2029 and really potentially the next two RHNA cycles. That’s 16 years potentially on top of the next five or so years we have for this cycle.

Assuming the numbers stay relatively constant, if we could add about 1000 affordable units to those proposals, we might be able to address housing in Davis for close to the next 25 years with those five projects.

That’s not that bad if you ask me. I know some would like to see the density increased even more, but for now let’s use this as a baseline.

To get 1866 from the 5200, you would need about 36 percent affordable housing. I know some people will say, see, if we just kept our previous 35 percent figure, we are there.

The problem of course is there is a reason why we have dropped from 35 percent down to 15 percent.

So what is the solution?

Solution 1: Work to get more funding from the state and federal government for affordable housing

Solution 2: Streamline the approval process in order to add certainty and lower costs

Solution 3: Exemptions for high affordable proposals

Solution 4: Expand the density in order to bring up the total number of units and thus the total number of affordable units.

Assuming the state requirements stay relatively stable (and it seems likely if anything they will go up, not down), I think this paints a pretty accurate picture of what we are going to need to do.

I keep hearing—well, we already have an affordable housing exemption for 100 percent affordable housing projects.

True. So let’s do a key calculation. As of now, in nearly 25 years of Measure J, there have been exactly zero proposals that meet that standard. Let’s see, 100 percent of a zero is… wait for it… zero.

Can we forget that argument now?

I would love to see the state come in and restore funding that existed under RDA. That is what allowed us to get to 35 percent affordable housing.

I know that Assemblymember Cecilia Aguiar-Curry has made similar proposals multiple times, but those proposals have never gained traction.

I think it’s safe to assume, at this point, that more state money is not likely to materialize.

Thus I think we are in the realm of pick our poison—we either need to increase the base of single-family homes to allow the developers to fund the additional affordable housing or we need to make it cheaper, easier, and quicker to get approvals to incentivize additional affordable housing.

In other words, something is going to have to give and the voters are going to have a say over what that is.

Realistically that’s what we are looking at as a path forward at this time.