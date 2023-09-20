Vanguard Receives Bomb Threat to DJUSD, Schools (UPDATE: All Clear)

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – At around 2:15 am on Wednesday, the Vanguard received a threat to three DJUSD schools, the DJUSD Office and two private individuals’ homes. Police were alerted and investigators are looking into the matter.

The schools were: Holmes Junior High, Cesar Chavez Elementary School, Davis High and the DJUSD Offices on Holmes Campus, plus two individuals ostensibly listing their private residences.

This marks the latest in a series of threats following a meeting at the library that was shut down by library staff in August.

“Our youth are our future, what you teach isn’t just garbage but its (sic) poison and we’re not going to stand idly by as you brainwash the next generation with your sick perverted fantasy and create further division in our country,” the message read in part before calling the intended recipients “(expletive deleted) cancers” and saying, “we’re goign (sic) to stop this removing one tumor at a time.”

The recipients of the email were hidden and the Vanguard was bcc’d on the message.

(Update)

The Davis Police Department conducted searches of two DJUSD employee residences and several school sites, including Oliver Wendell Holmes Junior High, Cesar Chavez Elementary School, Davis Senior High School, North Davis Elementary, Davis School-Independent Study, and the DJUSD District Offices.

The residences and campuses have been deemed clear and schools are open for classes.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office also searched the Davis Library and deemed it clear. Davis Police Officers will be conducting extra patrols around DJUSD campuses.