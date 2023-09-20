Breaking News
Vanguard Receives Bomb Threat to DJUSD, Schools (UPDATE: All Clear)

Breaking News, City of Davis, Law Enforcement
Photo by alam kusuma on Unsplash

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – At around 2:15 am on Wednesday, the Vanguard received a threat to three DJUSD schools, the DJUSD Office and two private individuals’ homes.  Police were alerted and investigators are looking into the matter.

The schools were: Holmes Junior High, Cesar Chavez Elementary School, Davis High and the DJUSD Offices on Holmes Campus, plus two individuals ostensibly listing their private residences.

This marks the latest in a series of threats following a meeting at the library that was shut down by library staff in August.

“Our youth are our future, what you teach isn’t just garbage but its (sic) poison and we’re not going to stand idly by as you brainwash the next generation with your sick perverted fantasy and create further division in our country,” the message read in part before calling the intended recipients “(expletive deleted) cancers” and saying, “we’re goign (sic) to stop this removing one tumor at a time.”

The recipients of the email were hidden and the Vanguard was bcc’d on the message.

(Update)

The Davis Police Department conducted searches of two DJUSD employee residences and several school sites, including Oliver Wendell Holmes Junior High, Cesar Chavez Elementary School, Davis Senior High School, North Davis Elementary, Davis School-Independent Study, and the DJUSD District Offices.

The residences and campuses have been deemed clear and schools are open for classes.

The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office also searched the Davis Library and deemed it clear. Davis Police Officers will be conducting extra patrols around DJUSD campuses.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

5 thoughts on “Vanguard Receives Bomb Threat to DJUSD, Schools (UPDATE: All Clear)”

  1. Walter Shwe

    This is more intimidation and threats from members and supporters of the right wing authoritarian organization the Moms for Liberty. Let’s refresh people’s memories to the contents of their nationwide Republican banana republic playbook.

    Unmasking Moms for Liberty

    Moms for Liberty has county-specific chapters across the country that target local school board meetings, school board members, administrators, and teachers. The group advocates to strip districts of protective COVID-19 measures and modify classroom curriculum to exclude the teaching of “critical race theory” (CRT) and sex education, all in the name of “parental rights.”

    “Parental rights” means strategically harassing public schools 

    On October 4, Attorney General Merrick Garland released a memo condemning a “disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff.”

    https://www.mediamatters.org/critical-race-theory/unmasking-moms-liberty

     

    Moms for Liberty

     Updated: June 27, 2023

    Moms For Liberty was founded in January 2021 claiming it will “organize, educate and empower parents to defend their parental rights.” This advocacy has included calls for book bans, classroom censorship, and bans on teaching about slavery, race, racism and LGBTQ people and history. Moms for Liberty claims to be a grassroots organization, but its founders and founding chapter have strong ties to high-ranking elected officials and national anti-LGBTQ groups including the Heritage Foundation. It claims to have 135 chapters in 35 states.

    In June 2023 Moms for Liberty’s Hamilton County chapter launched a newsletter that quoted Adolph Hitler on the cover.

    https://glaad.org/gap/moms-liberty/

  2. Ron Glick

    Obviously another round of condemnation by people on all sides is needed. For real leadership look no further than Coach Prime, formerly known as Deion Sanders, who spoke out strongly after a threat to a football player.

    What kind of a coward threatens kids and schools? Deplorable isn’t it. And what kind of a person takes more than one second to condemn such a threat?

  3. Moderator
  4. PhilColeman

    What makes this bomb threat atypical from most you hear about is the time of communication. The Vanguard’s time of notification was 2:15 AM. A would-be bomber with a sleep-disorder?

    I suppose the culprit(s) could set a computer timer for the time of transmission, a time when most of the public targets are empty and most of the recipients of the message are asleep. The message was a warning, obviously, but why send a time-critical email to someone who is not at their phone or computer?

    The homes of two school employees being targeted is also peculiar. Not to belabor the obvious, but this is meant to be especially intimidating. Public employees–in leadership roles especially–are conditioned to public venom while working. But threats extended to home and family, that’s beyond the pale.

