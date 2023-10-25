Restraining Order Hearing Delayed in Bourne Case

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Woodland, CA – Two weeks ago the Vanguard reported that the DJUSD had filed for a restraining order against Moms for Liberty leader and activist Beth Bourne.

The matter had been set for an order to show cause on Wednesday. However, counsel for Bourne requested a continuance and there is a hearing now set for November 8— “Order to Show Cause Pre-Disposition.”

Two weeks ago, the Yolo County DA’s Office declined to file criminal charges against Bourne, whose online conduct had raised concerns about the safety of district personnel and doxing.

Flagged to the Vanguard in particular was her comment on Facebook, “I’ve also included the names of the 900 plus people in this town who believe it’s okay to tell children that their biological reality means nothing.”

She warned, “DJUSD counselors and teachers to be listed tomorrow.”

On October 11, the court noted a proof of service: “Served Beth Bourne in person with exhibit notice of hearing order granting petitioners motion to file documents petition for workplace violence restraining order response to petition for workplace violence restraining order TRO on 10/11/2023.”

The motion was filed under seal, to protect the names of district employees.

The district did not comment on the contents or reason for the restraining order. However, Bourne has been the head of the local chapter of Moms for Liberty and has consistently argued with respect to parental rights to notification with respect to transgender issues.

It was an event in late August at the Davis Library, on trans-athletes, that led to escalating tensions in Davis. A Davis librarian shut down the event which led to at least six known bomb threats to the library as well as DJUSD facilities.

Some of the threats specifically listed district employees and clearly the district is concerned about the future safety of teachers and employees.

While Bourne has never been directly linked to the bomb threats, local officials have been concerned for some time with the incendiary nature of some of her social media posts.

In September, Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel warned, “Although there is currently no evidence pointing to any involvement between local members and the threats, the correlation between the two cannot be ignored as part of the overall criminal investigations.”

Chief Pytel specifically singled out social media posts where individuals were singled out and “doxed.”

He warned of “some of the local social media postings affecting the community that may constitute criminal doxing (threats or harassing communication via communications including social media).”

At this point, however, the DA has declined to file charges.