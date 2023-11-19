Brooklyn Mother Sues Administration for Children’s Services’ Over-Traumatizing, Unconstitutional Searches – Leads to Legislation 

By Kayla Meraz

BROOKLYN, NY — A lawsuit was filed by a mother and her son—represented by a pro bono law firm—against the NYC Administration for Children’s Services over alleged violations of constitutional rights with false allegations leading to numerous searches.

The law firm, Crowell and Moring, is challenging the unconstitutionality caused by the ACS, as noted by the Brooklyn Defenders, and urging the passage of family rights protection in NY by the Family Miranda legislation and the Anti-Harassment in Reporting Bill in the NY Legislature.

This case brought about policy campaigns, signing of laws, trainings, and educational reforms.

The Clean Slate Act was signed into law by the governor of New York after much advocacy. The life altering legislation will eliminate the barriers once faced by those with previous convictions.

The harms cited by family court to families were heard by the New York State Senate as presented by the Brooklyn Defenders as well as other family defense providers.

Director of the Defenders’ Science and Surveillance Project, Elizabeth Daneil Vasquez, noted how the telecom company Securus surveils thousands of people incarcerated in New York jails and prisons and their loved ones as brought forth to the Times Union.

The Brooklyn Defenders advised that avoiding the legal system for the youth would be best as noted by Anna Arkin-Gallagher, a supervising attorney, who testified before the NYC Council on the educational needs of incarcerated young people.

The negative impact of the legal system for children and caregivers was communicated to parents and Director of Pro Bono, Molly Meltzer, and a Skadden Fellow, Ava Cilia, who trained them to assist parents with having their names cleared from the State Central Register (SCR).