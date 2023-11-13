DCAN Engages Community on Housing – The Intersection of Housing and Climate Change

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – One of the community-based efforts engaging the community on housing took place on Sunday at Da Vinci’s Tech Hub sponsored by Davis Community Action Network (DCAN). The organization is planning to hold up to 15 such smaller events between January and April 2024 with the hope of assisting in a community vision setting for the next General Plan Amendment.

DCAN Director Judy Ennis noted that the League of Women Voters just released a non-partisan survey of a sample of Davis residents, focused on the elements to consider when revising the Davis General Plan.

Not surprisingly Housing was “resoundingly” the top concern for residents. The LWV survey reached 930 people.

One of the goals of DCAN is to center the issue of climate change alongside the issue of housing.

“Too often we have housing and potential of building of housing put in opposition to addressing the climate,” Ennis explained. “We disagree with that premise outright.”

She said, “We too often say, think that if we build, we’re going to end up looking like this (the right side of the slide). That’s a design problem and an ongoing humanitarian equity, environmental justice problem that we can design for and we know that we can.”

The majority of housing currently in Davis, she argued is single family homes.

“What we have up here at the top is a breakdown of what the housing stock looks like in Davis today. Right now we’re a majority single family homes, 56%, mostly built up in 1980, i.e. potentially not very climate resilient,” she said.

She said, “We know that single family homes have a larger impact in terms of greenhouse gas emissions. We know that that kind of design has a greater climate impact.”

What we don’t have she continued, is what is known as the “missing middle housing.”

She said, “That’s for families starting out. That’s for seniors that want to downsize. That’s for young couples, that’s for groups of people who don’t have children want to live together. That’s for a wide variety of housing options that are accessible, inclusive, and affordable, often by design. And sometimes they’re affordable in terms of “big a” affordability.”

Davis, she argued is housing overburdened. She looked at the percentage of homeowners spending 30 percent of their income on housing payments.

“This is from 2019,” she explained, “So this does not include the impact of covid and what that threw us all into in terms of economic distress.”

Next she showed that the “situation is even more dire for renters.”

She said, “For our renter community, they are significantly overburdened across the city.”

She noted that she believes, “UC Davis is a huge part of what makes Davis such a wonderful place to live.”

She said, “18% of students have been experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity. That’s an outrageously high number.” The number one cause she said, “is housing costs again and again and again.”

She said, “UC Davis is building more housing. They have 38% now and they’re on their way towards the 48% goal. But that is an area for further conversation.”

Furthermore, she noted that UC Davis employees increasingly cannot afford to live in town.

“57% percent of our UC Davis employees are commuting in,” she said. “That’s more greenhouse gases on the road, but admitted amongst other things that have other environmental impacts from that, and they’re commuting from our wider area. Thinking about housing and thinking about climate action cannot be based on our city borders alone because our city borders are not representative of our whole community.”

Victor Lagunes noted that for DJUSD around 55 of the households are from out of the area.

“That means is a significant minority of employees just within the certificated ranks of teachers, counselors, etc, are outside and are living in the surrounding areas of Woodland. Vacaville, west Sacramento, further in the Sacramento as well,” he explained.

He added, “And also the demographics breakdown is that the people that do live in town tend to be people that are more veteran. That means that their compensation is higher and they were able to either buy in earlier or afford it now – whether that be renting or owning,”

Judy Ennis noted the impact on our schools, “We’re known as being a small town that’s great for families, great schools, and that is true. I’m a very proud DJUSD parent. But we do have declining enrollment.”

Some of that she acknowledged is statewide, “There is statewide declining enrollment for other reasons that are not related to housing costs and more about birth rate. But even so, for the children that are being born right now that we want to have in our school for the next five years, we have more students that we are bringing in from other districts because families can’t afford to live in Davis anymore. New families can’t afford to come in to Davis.”

She said, “This is a reality that we’re looking at, has an impact on our schools, has an impact in terms of our commutes has an impact on our students. This is our community.”

Judy Ennis discussed the current RHNA and the 2075 housing units, 60 percent of which had be low or very low income.

She argued, “The reality is that we are way behind according to the state and SACOG on what we need to be doing to meet our affordable housing and housing goals.”

She argued that we can’t keep building in Davis like it’s 1965 or 2005.

“We must build for 2035 and beyond.”