Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Monday Morning Thoughts: The Battle for Housing in Davis Is Already Underway

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space, Opinion
(10) Comments
299 Views
Share:
Eileen Samitz at work on Sunday – photo used by permission of the photographer

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – There are a lot of key questions to be answered in the next few months about the future of Davis and how Davis attempts to address its housing crisis, along with increasing demands by the state to do its part to alleviate a statewide housing crisis.

In the last week, we have seen two key hints about the direction that the city is going.

One key concern is clearly that the city may have to rezone land for as much as 4000 units in 2030—and at the very least the same 2075 that it had to in the sixth RHNA Housing Element cycle.

Bapu Vaitla and Vice Mayor Josh Chapman write, “To accomplish this estimated number of units, the City will require a combination of maximizing infill opportunities, plus looking to peripheral sites.”

In the meantime, the city released its draft of the Housing Element.

While the city believes that Measure J “is not a constraint” in the City’s sixth-cycle RHNA, “the City acknowledges the challenges of utilizing the findings built into Measure J that would allow the City Council to bypass voter approval for the purpose of residential projects needed to meet the City’s RHNA.”

Left unsaid at this time is the implication—acknowledged by the city manager and council—that Measure J may well be a constraint on housing in the seventh RHNA cycle.

The city has proposed a potential for some form of exemption.

The city therefore will look at a possible remedy: “Amend language already in Measure J/R/D that exempts from its public vote requirements projects that provide affordable housing or facilities needed for city services, or other changes to city ordinances that would help create affordable housing. Any change to Measure J/R/D/ would require a public vote.”

This is intended to be on the ballot in November 2024 but “no later than November 2026.”

While the city does not currently believe that Measure J is a “constraint” on housing—it could become one, if the community acts as though it was business as usual.

Here we are, the Village Farms project has not even begun its EIR, and Eileen Samitz and company were seen on Sunday, leafletting in Davis calling Village Farms, “disastrous” and “even worse than Covell Village.”

It argues that it brings “(h)ousing that middle income families cannot afford”—“Roughly 63% of the housing units would be ‘McMansions’ unaffordable to middle income Davis citizens.  Only the bare minimum requirement of 15% of the homes would be ‘affordable’ housing units.”

Left unsaid is that means that 37% percent of the housing would be geared toward lower- and middle-income households.

The flyer overall represents an attempt at a scare tactic and a glimpse into what a Measure J campaign would look like.  But is that healthy for the community?  How is that going to help the community to address the problems of unaffordability and the loss of families with children?

Like most of these pleas, the flyer does not offer alternatives—only negative impacts that are taken out of context or perhaps outright fabrications.

This is illustrative of the approach that has been taken by opponents of housing in Davis for the last 25 years.  Throw out a scare tactic.  Allow the perfect to be the enemy of the proposal.  And fail to create a sustainable plan for growth in this community.

Is the alternative to this approach infill?  From Eileen Samitz’ perception—no.  She has opposed many of the recent infill projects including University Commons.

I would actually credit her with recognizing that dense infill housing is not conducive for families—though I agree with many that it has to be part of the solution.

The council recognizes that infill can only be part of the solution, which is why Chapman and Vaitla specifically mention the need for peripheral housing in their report that goes to council this month.

In May, Judy Corbett and others argued, “Numbers Demonstrate That We Have Room to Grow Within Our Current Boundaries.”

The problem with their approach becomes pretty evident as you drill down—between the housing that has already counted for previous RHNAs and the housing that is on properties unlikely to ever see housing, there is also the fact that among their 7000 units that they “identify,” chief among it is Village Farms.

Samitz has a more realistic approach than many.  While she has opposed a number of projects, she is also supporting Shriners.

The problem of course is finding a location in Davis where you can add significant housing without traffic impacts at this point seems rather impossible.

And while Samitz may support one project over another, a whole host of other people are going to be opposed to the one she chooses to support.  And we will see the exact same arguments against the next project as we do against this one.

While I support the Shriners and all five of the peripheral projects, I think we have to recognize that all of them have impacts.  But the question is—how can we meet our housing needs without creating some impact?  No matter where we add housing, there will be visual impacts and traffic impacts.  That’s the nature of housing.

But if we don’t add housing, we make this community very difficult to sustain and we run afoul with the state and at some point that could well mean that Measure J gets taken out.

So by acting as if this were business as usual, and demonizing the latest project, we are continuing to poison the atmosphere and prevent us from getting the kinds of housing we need.

We have tried this approach for the last 25 years—and it doesn’t work.  It has stagnated this community and driven up the cost of housing to the point where people like Eileen Samitz could not afford to live in their current homes if they had to purchase them today.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

10 thoughts on “Monday Morning Thoughts: The Battle for Housing in Davis Is Already Underway”

  1. Walter Shwe

    Eileen Samitz is nothing more than a deceptive NIMBY. By walking door to door in public view she has allowed herself to be photographed. Kudos to the quick thinking person that shot her picture. By claiming to support only 1 project she may be attempting to appear like a reasonable person, but the truth is NIMBYs are never actually reasonable. They are all hardline elitist and highly selfish.

    1. Don Shor

      Eileen Samitz is nothing more than a deceptive NIMBY.

      That is not true. Eileen is straightfoward, does her homework, and presents her arguments clearly. She has supported some housing projects but opposed more. And she is not elitist nor is she selfish. She spent years on the planning commission and has put a lot of effort into making Davis a better community as she sees it.
      So I suggest that you not make personal attacks but instead prepare to dispute her arguments and present your own. That will lead to a civil and perhaps productive debate.
      For the record I disagree with her on this project. I think Village Farms is well-considered, that the project developers are working to adjust it for greater density and to meet other concerns, and that it will be a nice neighborhood that meets many of our needs. Others will disagree: we’ve already heard concerns about transit planning, for example. There are reasonable conversations to be had. Let’s have them and skip the invective.

      1. David Greenwald Post author

        From my perspective there is a reasonable conversation to have, but passing out flyers attacking the project in the way she did is not the way to go about having it.

      2. Walter Shwe

        You can be a NIMBY and also a former Planning Commission member. There have been NIMBYs on the City Council. My prior comment stands as written. Sometimes the truth hurts. People frequently don’t appreciate being called out for who they really are whether they are NIMBYs or neo-fascists.

      3. Ron Glick

        Don: How far from a project does an opponent need to live before they aren’t considered a NIMBY? I think Eileen lives in a neighborhood somewhere close to the project she opposes.

        David: There is no rule under Measure J that arguments need to be reasonable. Elections are one day sales and almost anything goes. Certainly passing out handbills is protected speech. If you want a responsible discussion of the housing issue stop supporting Measure J.

        1. David Greenwald Post author

          The counterargument to that Ron is if people want to do hit pieces on projects, they should be called out for doing hit pieces. It is not conducive to reasonable discussions. If they wish for Measure J to continue, it has to be workable. The 25 year record of Measure J is not workable.

        2. Ron Glick

          So weird David. Since when did you become the judge of what is reasonable speech? Maybe someday Measure J ends but in the meantime Samitz is playing within the rules. Didn’t the Vanguard start out as an anonymous handbill?

          You keep saying Measure J is going to get taken out if people vote no on projects but I doubt that blue sky is going to deter anyone from anything. The way forward is to play by the rules in place until they change something I don’t see happening as long as people like yourself are afraid to admit that Measure J is unworkable and should be done away with.

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            “So weird David. Since when did you become the judge of what is reasonable speech?”

            Isn’t everyone their own judge?

            “Measure J is unworkable”

            I will say this: if this is the approach we are going to see, Measure J may well be unworkable. I’m not there yet, but this is getting closer to pushing me into that camp.

  2. Walter Shwe

    This puts the lie to any claims from some NIMBYs that the Greater Sacramento Region doesn’t need any more housing.

    Sacramento had the highest net inflow of Redfin shoppers among more than 100 metropolitan areas, according to Redfin. About 4,800 more people from other regions looked to buy a home here than Sacramento residents who searched for houses elsewhere. Sacramento was the only California region to crack the top 10 and was followed by Las Vegas, Orlando, Florida and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
    Taken from the 11/6/23 edition of the Sacramento Bee.

  3. Eileen Samitz

    Wow David, is this some desperate attempt at some kind of public shaming for handing out fliers on a terribly designed project which is too big which has too many impacts that come with it? And here I thought the Vanguard was a beacon of defending freedom of speech.
    While it is odd that someone would take the photo without engaging with me on this and then send it to you for whatever reason, many of the people in the Cannery were not even aware of the Village Farms project and were very appreciative of being informed. Each person will ultimately decide for themselves how they feel about the Village Farms project, but people are entitled to know about it and the many problems it presents as currently proposed. Since you are in strong support of Village Farms no matter what problems and impacts it brings, we obviously need to agree to disagree. But for you of all people, David, to try to shame local activism, I mean…really?
    And on your point of offering alternatives, well had you paid attention to the recent City Council meeting regarding the NOP on this project, you would have known that I did, in fact, recommend an alternative to be included in the EIR, which was the former Covell Village “Environmentally Superior“ alternative which has been eliminated from this new EIR. This alternative needed a few modifications such as preserving the vernal pools.
    But now,  isn’t that rather odd for the City to actually eliminate the Environmentally Superior alternative as part of the EIR, particularly when the City is supposed to be environmentally conscientious? But, so far, the City Council has taken no action to include it as an alternative.  EIR Alternatives are supposed to have less impacts not more impacts in an EIR. Yet all of the alternatives being studied have the highest impacts of adding 1,395 to 1,800 or more housing units in area already so highly impacted with traffic at Covel Blvd. and Pole Line Rd. 
    Plus, there are a plethora of other problems with this 390-acre site beyond the massive traffic impacts,  like the 200-acre flood plain on it.  It is a fundamental planning principle that you do not build on massive flood plains, particularly since the State passed legislation clarifying that it will no longer financially bail out City’s foolish enough to build on huge flood plains like this. Meanwhile, the previous Environmentally Superior alternative, which had far less environmental impacts, was carved out of the new Village Farms EIR.
    So, sorry to disappoint you David, but distributing fliers to notify a neighborhood which will be significantly impacted by the Village Farms project, like the Cannery residents, is part of the democratic process. It is pretty hypocritical of you to try this stunt to try to discourage me, or anyone, from raising the issue that this Village Farms project is a terrible proposal, with even more impacts than its predecessor Covell Village.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for