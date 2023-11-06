Monday Morning Thoughts: The Battle for Housing in Davis Is Already Underway

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – There are a lot of key questions to be answered in the next few months about the future of Davis and how Davis attempts to address its housing crisis, along with increasing demands by the state to do its part to alleviate a statewide housing crisis.

In the last week, we have seen two key hints about the direction that the city is going.

One key concern is clearly that the city may have to rezone land for as much as 4000 units in 2030—and at the very least the same 2075 that it had to in the sixth RHNA Housing Element cycle.

Bapu Vaitla and Vice Mayor Josh Chapman write, “To accomplish this estimated number of units, the City will require a combination of maximizing infill opportunities, plus looking to peripheral sites.”

In the meantime, the city released its draft of the Housing Element.

While the city believes that Measure J “is not a constraint” in the City’s sixth-cycle RHNA, “the City acknowledges the challenges of utilizing the findings built into Measure J that would allow the City Council to bypass voter approval for the purpose of residential projects needed to meet the City’s RHNA.”

Left unsaid at this time is the implication—acknowledged by the city manager and council—that Measure J may well be a constraint on housing in the seventh RHNA cycle.

The city has proposed a potential for some form of exemption.

The city therefore will look at a possible remedy: “Amend language already in Measure J/R/D that exempts from its public vote requirements projects that provide affordable housing or facilities needed for city services, or other changes to city ordinances that would help create affordable housing. Any change to Measure J/R/D/ would require a public vote.”

This is intended to be on the ballot in November 2024 but “no later than November 2026.”

While the city does not currently believe that Measure J is a “constraint” on housing—it could become one, if the community acts as though it was business as usual.

Here we are, the Village Farms project has not even begun its EIR, and Eileen Samitz and company were seen on Sunday, leafletting in Davis calling Village Farms, “disastrous” and “even worse than Covell Village.”

It argues that it brings “(h)ousing that middle income families cannot afford”—“Roughly 63% of the housing units would be ‘McMansions’ unaffordable to middle income Davis citizens. Only the bare minimum requirement of 15% of the homes would be ‘affordable’ housing units.”

Left unsaid is that means that 37% percent of the housing would be geared toward lower- and middle-income households.

The flyer overall represents an attempt at a scare tactic and a glimpse into what a Measure J campaign would look like. But is that healthy for the community? How is that going to help the community to address the problems of unaffordability and the loss of families with children?

Like most of these pleas, the flyer does not offer alternatives—only negative impacts that are taken out of context or perhaps outright fabrications.

This is illustrative of the approach that has been taken by opponents of housing in Davis for the last 25 years. Throw out a scare tactic. Allow the perfect to be the enemy of the proposal. And fail to create a sustainable plan for growth in this community.

Is the alternative to this approach infill? From Eileen Samitz’ perception—no. She has opposed many of the recent infill projects including University Commons.

I would actually credit her with recognizing that dense infill housing is not conducive for families—though I agree with many that it has to be part of the solution.

The council recognizes that infill can only be part of the solution, which is why Chapman and Vaitla specifically mention the need for peripheral housing in their report that goes to council this month.

In May, Judy Corbett and others argued, “Numbers Demonstrate That We Have Room to Grow Within Our Current Boundaries.”

The problem with their approach becomes pretty evident as you drill down—between the housing that has already counted for previous RHNAs and the housing that is on properties unlikely to ever see housing, there is also the fact that among their 7000 units that they “identify,” chief among it is Village Farms.

Samitz has a more realistic approach than many. While she has opposed a number of projects, she is also supporting Shriners.

The problem of course is finding a location in Davis where you can add significant housing without traffic impacts at this point seems rather impossible.

And while Samitz may support one project over another, a whole host of other people are going to be opposed to the one she chooses to support. And we will see the exact same arguments against the next project as we do against this one.

While I support the Shriners and all five of the peripheral projects, I think we have to recognize that all of them have impacts. But the question is—how can we meet our housing needs without creating some impact? No matter where we add housing, there will be visual impacts and traffic impacts. That’s the nature of housing.

But if we don’t add housing, we make this community very difficult to sustain and we run afoul with the state and at some point that could well mean that Measure J gets taken out.

So by acting as if this were business as usual, and demonizing the latest project, we are continuing to poison the atmosphere and prevent us from getting the kinds of housing we need.

We have tried this approach for the last 25 years—and it doesn’t work. It has stagnated this community and driven up the cost of housing to the point where people like Eileen Samitz could not afford to live in their current homes if they had to purchase them today.