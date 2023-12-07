Breaking News
Right Wing Group Files Suit on Behalf of Moms for Liberty against the Yolo County Library

Breaking News, Civil Rights, Yolo County
By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – The right-wing group, Alliance Defending Freedom, has filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Yolo County Chapter of Moms for Liberty against the Yolo County Library for the incident that happened in late August that triggered nearly a month’s worth of bomb threats to the library and school district.

They have now filed suit, claiming a county employee violated their First Amendment right to free speech.

The incident occurred August 20, when a library official shut down a meeting held by Moms for Liberty at the library in Davis.

The suit argues that the library officials exceeded their authority when they shut down the meeting, believing “that their job is to enforce conformity with the government’s official views. They not only allow their ideological allies to disrupt speakers whose views they reject, they actively censor speech with which they disagree.”

Former college athlete Sophia Lorey was speaking at the event and was giving a presentation on participation of transgender girls and women on female sports teams.

During the presentation Lorey repeatedly referred to trans women as “men” or “biological men,” her use of misgendering language prompting one of the library officials who are a named defendant in the case to warn Lorey that she was “’misgendering,’ and threatened to eject her if she ‘misgendered’ again.”

When she continued to do so, he asked “Lorey to leave the Blanchard Room because she was ‘misgendering,’ and declared that he would ‘shut the entire program down’ if she did not leave.”

At this point Clare Friday, one of the plaintiff’s, attempted to intervene.  Friday serves as a regional lead for Our Duty, another group that purports to represent parents “who wish to protect their children from the harms of identifying with a gender identity inconsistent with their sex.”

Friday rose, according to the suit, “to speak about the importance of free speech for all, only to be interrupted and heckled by protestors.”

The library official reiterated to Lorey to “leave” due to her “misgendering” and against warned that if she did not leave, he would “shut down” the program.

At this point the meeting was shut down and the program was resumed outside.

“During this event, my First Amendment right was violated by a government official. And no matter if you disagree with me or agree with me, we have the right to speak, we have our freedom of speech, and I want anyone to be able to use that and not get shut down,” Lorey told local news station ABC 10 this week.

The plaintiffs intended to continue reserving meeting rooms at the Yolo County library to disseminate their views on topics that are unpopular in Yolo County, and they claim they sought assurances that the library “would cease discriminating against their viewpoints and take steps to enable their events at the public library.”

However, the defendants refused, according to the complaint.

The plaintiffs wanted the librarian to confirm in writing the following:

  1. Plaintiffs and audience members could “express their understanding of sex and gender during the event, even if library officials consider this to be ‘misgendering’ or otherwise wrong or offensive”;
  2. Library officials would “not shut down the event or try to censor anyone that refers to a person whose natal sex is male as male, man, boy, he, or him, or that refers to a person whose natal sex is female as female, woman, girl, she, or her”;
  3. Library officials would “not take any adverse action against [Plaintiffs] or members of the audience based on their viewpoint related to gender identity or the sex or gender of participants in sports”;
  4. Library officials would “provide adequate security” and “promptly remove any attendee(s) that attempts to disrupt the event in any way, including but not limited to, shouting down or interrupting the speakers, making sounds that interfere with the speakers’ ability to be heard, blocking entrances or exits, or obstructing views”; and
  5. Plaintiffs could “hire private security” if they desired.

Filing the lawsuit is the group, Alliance Defending Freedom.

The group, founded in 1994 in Scottsdale, Arizona, is designated as a “hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Founded by some 30 leaders of the Christian Right, the Alliance Defending Freedom is a legal advocacy and training group that has “supported the recriminalization of sexual acts between consenting LGBTQ adults in the U.S. and criminalization abroad; has defended state-sanctioned sterilization of trans people abroad; has contended that LGBTQ people are more likely to engage in pedophilia; and claims that a ‘homosexual agenda’ will destroy Christianity and society.”

According to SPLC, “Since the election of President Trump, ADF has become one of the most influential groups informing the administration’s attack on LGBTQ rights.”

The group interposed itself into the Lawerence v. Texas, Supreme Court decision in which the Supreme Court ruled that a Texas statute that banned consenting same sex adults from engaging in sexual acts violated the Fourteenth Amendment’s due process clause.

In an amicus brief filed in 2003 by ADF attorney Glen Lavy, he argued, “The issue under rational-basis review is not whether Texas should be concerned about opposite-sex sodomy, but whether it is reasonable to believe that same-sex sodomy is a distinct public health problem. It clearly is.”

In 2013, the group supported the recriminalization of consensual sex between adults of the same sex in India.

“When given the same choice the Supreme Court of the United States had in Lawrence vs. Texas, the Indian Court did the right thing. India chose to protect society at large rather than give in to a vocal minority of homosexual advocates. … America needs to take note that a country of 1.2 billion people has rejected the road towards same-sex marriage, and understood that these kinds of bad decisions in the long run will harm society,” said Benjamin Bull, former executive director of ADF Global.

In recent years, the group has taken on transgender issues, arguing, “Men who self-identify as women are still biological men,” said Marissa Mayer, senior web writer.

The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of California.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006.

17 thoughts on “Right Wing Group Files Suit on Behalf of Moms for Liberty against the Yolo County Library”

  1. Keith Olsen

    The plaintiffs intended to continue reserving meeting rooms at the Yolo County library to disseminate their views on topics that are unpopular in Yolo County

    Who says?  Being against trans women competing in women’s sports is not an unpopular view according to national polls.  Do you have a Yolo County poll on the topic?

        1. David Greenwald Post author

          I didn’t quote it, but the language came from the lawsuit.

          Exact quote: “Plaintiffs Yolo M4L, Bourne, and Snyder also intend to continue reserving meeting rooms at Yolo County public libraries to disseminate their views on sex, gender, and other controversial topics—views that are (for now) unpopular in Yolo County and which are unlikely to be aligned with Defendants’ political preferences.”

    2. Walter Shwe

      This piece neatly sums up who the radical transphobic and anti-LGBTQ+ extremists Beth Bourne and the Yolo County chapter of the Moms for Liberty really are. The greater Davis community has largely rejected them and the outsiders they keep bringing in to scare and confuse the populace. The numerous bomb threats have only served to harden our community’s resolve to fight the Moms for Liberty. As usual I present a very revealing receipt.

      Hatewatch

      Davis, California, faces bomb threats, harassment from anti-trans extremists

      As Libs of TikTok, Raichik’s posts about LGBTQ+ people have preceded threats of violence in places like Tulsa, Boston, and Highland Park, among other locales, so the situation in Davis follows a bit of an established pattern. In June 2022, Raichik used her Libs of TikTok persona to draw attention to a small Pride event in Coeur D’Alene, Idaho, which preceded members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front showing up to intimidate LGBTQ+ people in person. The attempted disruption of the Pride event led to police arresting 31 members of the embattled racist group.

      https://www.splcenter.org/hatewatch/2023/10/30/davis-california-faces-bomb-threats-harassment-anti-trans-extremists

       

  2. Keith Olsen

    Excerpt from a Vanguard article after the incident first took place:

    The Vanguard spoke to a number of sources that wanted to remain off the record, and none were familiar with any law that would make it illegal to do this—and most agreed that the librarian, in their view, overstepped their authority by shutting down a public meeting.

     

  3. Keith Olsen

    Good for Beth and good for Moms for Liberty.

    Their free speech should should not have been shut down and I hope they get they get library policies in place so this never happens again plus a monetary settlement.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      You’re missing a key point, the people backing this lawsuit are so extreme they filed an Amicus against the SC decision in Lawrence v. Texas.

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            I think Moms for Liberty lost any credibility by aligning themselves with ADF. These guys aren’t just anti-trans. They are anti-gay. Lawrence wasn’t that long ago, we’re not talking of about a mid-20th century case, we’re talking about 2003. Moreover their work in India is only a decade old. There is an agenda with a lot of money pushing this stuff.

        3. Keith Olsen

          You’re dodging my question.  What do you think of the emails?

          So now you’re going after the law firm representing the plaintiffs but you posted in an earlier article “The Vanguard spoke to a number of sources that wanted to remain off the record, and none were familiar with any law that would make it illegal to do this—and most agreed that the librarian, in their view, overstepped their authority by shutting down a public meeting.”

          So it sounds like the lawsuit has lots of merit, not some right wing conspiracy.

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            They are not a firm, they are an anti-gay interest group. They have deep pockets. And they have targeted the federal courts which could presumably put them in front of the very conservative supreme court at some point.

            In terms of the emails, what exactly are you referencing with your question? When I looked at them I didn’t see much there. Is there something you are seeing there that I should note?

        4. Keith Olsen

          Call the ADF what you want, but here’s from Wikipedia:

          ADF is one of the most organized and influential Christian legal interest groups in the United States based on its budget, caseload, network of allied attorneys

          You’re still dodging my question.

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            “legal interest groups ”

            As I asked: In terms of the emails, what exactly are you referencing with your question? When I looked at them I didn’t see much there. Is there something you are seeing there that I should note?

Leave a Reply

