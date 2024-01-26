Embattled Progressive Alameda District Attorney Reports Surge of Contributions, Support

By The Vanguard Staff

OAKLAND, CA – Embattled progressive Alameda County DA Pamela Price this week reported a “grassroots” surge of contributors to her campaign for reelection – 248 donors, each contributing an average of $198.87, resulting in a Quarter four total of $49,320.91 in donations.

The campaign, in a statement, noted, “While these figures may not reach the levels of funding seen from millionaires funding this recall, whose average donation exceeds $5,000, including contributions from real estate developers and tech investors, they demonstrate a substantial stride in the right direction and proof that the DA of Alameda County has a strong base willing to support her term in office.”

The campaign declared the contributions showed an “outpouring of support for the first-ever Black woman District Attorney in Alameda County against the recall.”

Noting that “Within the first few months of being democratically elected as District Attorney, DA Price faced a recall petition circulating online and has since then been aggressively attacked on social media.

“Undeterred, she has diligently taken on the task of revitalizing Alameda County’s DA office, discovering its disarray on her first day in office. Despite encountering adversity, her steadfast commitment and remarkable achievements in the first year stand as a testament to her unwavering loyalty to the residents of Alameda County.”

DA Pamela Price has pledged, said her campaign, “transparency in her pursuit of justice, keeping the Alameda County residents informed about the progress and outcomes of major cases. As she continues to serve the community, her focus remains on upholding the principles of fairness and accountability.

“The District Attorney’s Office, under DA Pamela Price’s leadership, is poised to navigate the complexities of the legal landscape, delivering justice with integrity. The public can trust that their safety and well-being are at the forefront of her priorities, making Alameda County a safer and more just community for all.”

The campaign listed what it believes are her “major accomplishments,” including the office serving “more than 22,500 victims, provided over 60,000 services for victims and their families and paid more than $750,000 in compensation and burial expenses. The DAs office was able to provide support to so many victims because the DA increased the number of advocates for victims by almost 35 percent.”

Price has, the campaign added, hired 120 people, including attorneys, staff and the “most diverse class of victim-witness advocates ever…secured a $2 million state grant to pay for a new prosecution unit to tackle organized retail theft, and made an additional $2 million from her own budget to tackle this problem (and) created the Human Exploitation Assistance Response Team (H.E.A.R.T.) to tackle human trafficking in Alameda County.”

Price is also credited with launching “three new Commissions to provide better services to the people of Alameda County: The Victims Advisory Commission, The Mental Health Commission and The Reentry Commission.”

Among recent large endorsers for Price are the ACLU Northern California, which notes, “Price was decisively elected on a platform that challenged the status quo by promising meaningful and compassionate public safety solutions that are consistent with the values of civil liberties and civil rights that Alameda County residents voted for and the ACLU supports.”

The Green Party of Alameda County, in its endorsement, said, “Pamela Price has been doing exactly what she proposed when she ran for office and she has been conducting herself in an ethical manner in the short time that she has been our district attorney.”

Oakland Rising Action endorsed Price, stating, “This recall is wasting much needed county resources on executing a potential special election and an illegal, antiquated recall process that deters from the urgent needs of our community.”

And endorser Color of Change added, “Color Of Change PAC condemns this recall campaign, with the whole understanding that DA Pamela Price has proven her commitment to considering and advancing policies that keep communities safe.”