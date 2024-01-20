My View: Can We Build It? No, We Can’t!

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – There was a great discussion on my column from Thursday on Measure J. The conversation shifted from whether we could build housing to how and what kind of housing.

It was a great discussion, but my concern remains—can we (actually) build it? And so far the 25-year-old record of Measure J is a resounding—no we can’t. And that’s why I think—as I argued on Thursday—that we either need to amend Measure J or we are likely to see the state or another entity step in.

The articles are not getting a lot of attention in terms of comments, but we have been tracking developments fairly closely with respect to HCD and the AG’s office and their efforts to enforce State Housing Law and Housing Element Law in other communities. Yesterday we reported that the state reached a settlement with the city of Fullerton with respect to violations of Housing Element Law.

My argument all along has been—it’s only a matter of time and opportunity and the city of Davis and likely Measure J will become a target for the state or an outside entity.

At the same time, some interesting points were raised in the comments/discussion over the past two days that are worth commenting on further here.

Don Shor raised the point: “Yes, I do think that a purely residential project could pass. The demographics of Davis voters have changed.”

I don’t want to completely discount the possibility of his being correct here. I have had access to various internal polls and I know that at least as recently as 2018 (which is not *that* long ago) somewhere between 35 and 40 percent of the voters were going to vote no pretty much on any project.

That means that most projects are going to start with nearly 40 percent of the voters set to vote no and the no side only needs to persuade 10 percent of the voters to oppose it in order to kill the project.

Thus in 2018, with a project that was going have zero impact on any voter pretty much, Nishi passed with a nearly 60-40 margin. WDAAC that fall passed 55-45 despite having limited impact as well.

Those are the only two projects that have passed and also the only two projects likely to have limited traffic impact. I’m skeptical that a project that has traffic impacts—even if well mitigated on paper—can pass. But we’re going to find out pretty soon.

There was an interesting exchange between Don Shor and Tim Keller on the type of houses.

Tim Keller made an interesting point: “I’m basing my opinion 100% on market analysis. It’s just for some reason you think that we should be building what is ‘popular’ versus what is ‘good for Davis.’ Those are not the same things. We have a choice in what we permit to be built, and we can / should exercise discretion when making that choice.”

It got me thinking… Given the housing crisis, it’s largely a seller’s market. That plays into the hands of developers, but it also plays into the hands of planners. In other words, if a community builds the housing, it’s going to get sold. Therefore, that gives a community a bit more leeway—IF they can build it.

But the other end of this—if they can build it. That means the housing has to pencil out for the developer. It also means it has to pass a vote of the people and part of what is being pushed here—greater density and thus higher unit numbers—is going to go against the inclinations of the voters who tend to want less … less density, less quantity, and of course less traffic.

Nevertheless, I think Tim Keller does have a strong point on the “significant un-met demand for housing across the spectrum” —particularly the so-called “missing middle.” Building that is going to be another story.

Richard McCann made the point: “Bad/no planning is worse than no housing. Otherwise we end up looking like Houston or a bunch of strip malls. Tim is absolutely correct that we have only one leverage point now and it may slow down housing. But that’s not the fault of those who want to ensure that what we build is consistent the City’s environmental and social goals, not just willy nilly as though we’re in some unanticipated emergency.”

It’s an interesting point, but there is another side to it. Houston can be criticized for its lack of zoning and haphazard development. On the other hand, it builds housing. The cost of housing is significantly less and they have done a much better job of addressing homelessness.

Finally, a point I think we should look into comes from David Thompson.

He wrote: “Land set aside by the developer is the least costly form of housing to them as once the land is given, non-profits will build the housing with funds from the feds and state and not require another dollar from the developer.

Surely, there could be five acres of land swapped from the project total to substantially help the RHNA numbers.”

It’s a good point and maybe the city ought to relax some of its open space requirements on peripheral land in exchange for land dedication sites. That’s a discussion that has not happened at the city level that perhaps should.

At the end of the day, a lot of great discussion and great idea about how to build the housing, but all of that is premised on whether we can build the housing—and that system is broken right now.