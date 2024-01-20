Breaking News
My View: Can We Build It? No, We Can’t!

Photo by Sandy Millar on Unsplash

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – There was a great discussion on my column from Thursday on Measure J.  The conversation shifted from whether we could build housing to how and what kind of housing.

It was a great discussion, but my concern remains—can we (actually) build it?  And so far the 25-year-old record of Measure J is a resounding—no we can’t.  And that’s why I think—as I argued on Thursday—that we either need to amend Measure J or we are likely to see the state or another entity step in.

The articles are not getting a lot of attention in terms of comments, but we have been tracking developments fairly closely with respect to HCD and the AG’s office and their efforts to enforce State Housing Law and Housing Element Law in other communities.  Yesterday we reported that the state reached a settlement with the city of Fullerton with respect to violations of Housing Element Law.

My argument all along has been—it’s only a matter of time and opportunity and the city of Davis and likely Measure J will become a target for the state or an outside entity.

At the same time, some interesting points were raised in the comments/discussion over the past two days that are worth commenting on further here.

Don Shor raised the point: “Yes, I do think that a purely residential project could pass. The demographics of Davis voters have changed.”

I don’t want to completely discount the possibility of his being correct here.  I have had access to various internal polls and I know that at least as recently as 2018 (which is not *that* long ago) somewhere between 35 and 40 percent of the voters were going to vote no pretty much on any project.

That means that most projects are going to start with nearly 40 percent of the voters set to vote no and the no side only needs to persuade 10 percent of the voters to oppose it in order to kill the project.

Thus in 2018, with a project that was going have zero impact on any voter pretty much, Nishi passed with a nearly 60-40 margin.  WDAAC that fall passed 55-45 despite having limited impact as well.

Those are the only two projects that have passed and also the only two projects likely to have limited traffic impact.  I’m skeptical that a project that has traffic impacts—even if well mitigated on paper—can pass.  But we’re going to find out pretty soon.

There was an interesting exchange between Don Shor and Tim Keller on the type of houses.

Tim Keller made an interesting point: “I’m basing my opinion 100% on market analysis.   It’s just for some reason you think that we should be building what is ‘popular’ versus what is ‘good for Davis.’  Those are not the same things.   We have a choice in what we permit to be built, and we can / should exercise discretion when making that choice.”

It got me thinking…  Given the housing crisis, it’s largely a seller’s market.  That plays into the hands of developers, but it also plays into the hands of planners.  In other words, if a community builds the housing, it’s going to get sold.  Therefore, that gives a community a bit more leeway—IF they can build it.

But the other end of this—if they can build it.  That means the housing has to pencil out for the developer.  It also means it has to pass a vote of the people and part of what is being pushed here—greater density and thus higher unit numbers—is going to go against the inclinations of the voters who tend to want less … less density, less quantity, and of course less traffic.

Nevertheless, I think Tim Keller does have a strong point on the “significant un-met demand for housing across the spectrum” —particularly the so-called “missing middle.”  Building that is going to be another story.

Richard McCann made the point: “Bad/no planning is worse than no housing. Otherwise we end up looking like Houston or a bunch of strip malls. Tim is absolutely correct that we have only one leverage point now and it may slow down housing. But that’s not the fault of those who want to ensure that what we build is consistent the City’s environmental and social goals, not just willy nilly as though we’re in some unanticipated emergency.”

It’s an interesting point, but there is another side to it.  Houston can be criticized for its lack of zoning and haphazard development.  On the other hand, it builds housing.  The cost of housing is significantly less and they have done a much better job of addressing homelessness.

Finally, a point I think we should look into comes from David Thompson.

He wrote: “Land set aside by the developer is the least costly form of housing to them as once the land is given, non-profits will build the housing with funds from the feds and state and not require another dollar from the developer.

Surely, there could be five acres of land swapped from the project total to substantially help the RHNA numbers.”

It’s a good point and maybe the city ought to relax some of its open space requirements on peripheral land in exchange for land dedication sites.  That’s a discussion that has not happened at the city level that perhaps should.

At the end of the day, a lot of great discussion and great idea about how to build the housing, but all of that is premised on whether we can build the housing—and that system is broken right now.

3 thoughts on “My View: Can We Build It? No, We Can’t!”

  1. Matt Williams

    Yesterday we reported that the state reached a settlement with the city of Fullerton with respect to violations of Housing Element Law.

    My argument all along has been—it’s only a matter of time and opportunity and the city of Davis and likely Measure J will become a target for the state or an outside entity.

    .

    David, you like to repeat this possible threat frequently.  The question I have voiced enough times that I would think you would do some research on it and report on that research is the question of jurisdiction.  Specifically, Measure J (with the exception of the Wildhorse Ranch parcel) does not apply to land within the existing jurisdiction of the City of Davis. As a result it is unlikely that the State of California has the legal jurisdiction to attack Measure J using its existing housing law and/or the regulations of HCD.  The existing jurisdiction of all the Measure J impacted lands (again with the exception of Wildhorse Ranch)is Yolo County.

    All the lawsuits/settlements that you have reported on between cities and HCD have been for violations of housing law inside the jurisdictional boundaries of the offending city … within that city’s City Limits … within its jurisdiction, and therefore with in the jurisdiction of HCD.

    Until you find out the legal realities of the jurisdiction question, your cymbals and trumpets are noise rather than music.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      You’ve raised this point a number of times, and yet, all we have to do is look at the Housing Element itself – the city addresses this point in Version 2.

      The standard that the state looks at is: “Evaluate whether the requirement is a constraint on housing development”

      The requirement is internally generated.

      “The City’s 2021-2029 Housing Element Update evaluates whether these policies (including Measure J) serve a constraint to
      meeting the City’s housing goals and includes related policies as appropriate.”

      The city concludes in Version 2: “While Measure J adds costs, extends processing times, and has been used to halt development projects that would convert agricultural land to urban development, it is only a constraint to meeting housing needs if the city lacks sufficient infill housing sites.”

      But there’s a problem – the council acknowledged in December that do indeed lack sufficient infill housing sites, therefore Measure J is a constraint to meeting housing needs and will have to be addressed.

      I don’t see how this could be more clear.

  2. Tim Keller

    I agree that the debate from thursday was great – particularly because it caused new clarifications to be made and deeper discussions to be had on specific values.

    There is one particular thing that I realized after that debate that is not sufficiently clear in amongst the discussion and that is worth pointing out:    The Measure J amendment concept, and the Development proposals are related issues, but they are not distinct alternatives that we need to choose from a-la-carte.

    Instead they are a SERIES of decisions we will need to make, spread out in time over half a year, and the outcome of one will no doubt affect the choices we make in the others.

    Ideally, the choice to modify J or not comes first.   If it passes, then we have a clear path to creating a string of transit-served neighborhoods comprised mostly of missing-middle housing that will satisfy HRNA requirements AND give us the best kind of housing possible in terms of traffic / economics/ VMT’s etc.

    At that point, I suspect that at least the Village farms proposal will still go to the ballot box because the developer seems pretty committed to doing so, and the voters will have a chance to choose between the final version of THAT proposal, and the new default proposal passed via Measure J.

    (Or maybe the developer will pull their application and revise it to incorporate what has already passed, and try to add more single family housing on-top of the carved-out transit corriror.. that will be THEIR choice)

    Alternately, lets say that the Measure J amendment fails, or the council fails to summon the courage to put it on the ballot, AND signature collection by community groups fails.

    In THAT case, the measure J proposals are much more “take it or leave it propositions” and we will have to decide if we are willing to accept those projects from the developers, or reject them saying “come back with a better idea”. (Im not a fan of that sentiment because most of the people who say it fully intend to never vote for any proposal… but I digress)

    Personally, in that situation if the Village farms proposal isn’t significantly improved, I would still likely vote for it personally, but you wouldn’t see me rallying to the developer’s side trying to get it passed, and organizing for it in the community, writing articles supporting it in these pages etc…  And I think the same would be true of the other members of the new pro-housing groups.

    If the developer DOES choose to incorporate feedback re density and housing types, and leave a path for transit service etc…. then that story might change significantly.

    So this is a network of values and choices for us to navigate, its not a simple take it or leave it / pick-a-side kind of situation, at least not yet.

