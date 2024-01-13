Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

President Biden Uses Anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol Attack to Talk about Danger of Trump Presidency to Democracy

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice, National Issues
(1) Comment
37 Views
Share:
Trump supporters near the U.S Capitol, on January 06, 2021, in Washington, DC. The protesters stormed the historic building, breaking windows and clashing with police. Trump supporters had gathered in the nation’s capital that day to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. (Photo by Shay Horse/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

By Cindy Chen

VALLEY FORGE, PA – In a speech commemorating the third anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol, President Joe Biden this week addressed key aspects of U.S. democracy, and the upcoming election.

Held in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, the speech criticized his anticipated 2024 election opponent, Donald Trump, and the Republicans aligned with him, according to Reuters News.

Three years ago, on Jan. 6, 2021, proponents of then-President Trump gathered in Washington D.C. to protest the certification of the electoral college results that confirmed Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

The rioters breached the Capitol building, engaging in acts of vandalism, looting, and clashes with law enforcement. Five people were killed, and the event prompted widespread condemnation of the assault on democratic institutions and rule of law.

Biden, said Reuters News, began his speech this week by posing a critical question: “Is democracy still America’s sacred cause? This is not rhetorical, academic or hypothetical. Whether democracy is still America’s sacred cause is the most urgent question of our time. That’s what the 2024 election is all about.”

Biden also raised concerns about Trump’s campaign, which Biden characterized as self-centered and fixated on the past, with a willingness to “sacrifice our democracy to put himself in power.”

Biden also, wrote Reuters News, expressed concern over what he referred to as “MAGA voices” that, in his view, have forsaken truth and democracy in their allegiance to Trump.

The President claimed: “Trump is running as the denier-in-chief, the election denier-in-chief. Once again, he’s saying he won’t honor the results of the election if he loses… He still doesn’t understand the basic truth and that is you can’t love your country only when you win.”

Reflecting on the events of January 6, 2021, Biden denounced the violent acts, including attacks on the Capitol and the loss of lives.

“For the first time in our history, insurrectionists had come to stop the peaceful transfer of power in America … smashing windows, shattering doors, attacking the police. Outside, gallows were erected as the MAGA crowd chanted ‘Hang Mike Pence.’ Inside, they hunted for (House) Speaker (Nancy) Pelosi.”

“Over 140 police officers injured. Jill and I attended the funerals of police officers who died as a result of the events that day. Because of Donald Trump’s lies. They died because these lies brought a mob to Washington,” reported Reuters News.

Biden also scrutinized Trump’s characterization of the insurrectionists as patriots, asserting the incompatibility of advocating for insurrection with true patriotism.

The President opined, Reuters News said, “Trump’s mob wasn’t a peaceful protest, it was a violent assault. They were insurrectionists, not patriots… I’ll say what Donald Trump won’t. Physical violence is never, ever acceptable in the United States political system… It has no place in a democracy, none. You can’t be pro-insurrectionist and pro-American.”

Since the 2020 election, the Trump campaign has initiated numerous legal challenges in an attempt to overturn election results in several states. They contended that illegal votes, ballot tampering, and other irregularities occurred in several key battleground states.

Trump has also expressed skepticism, Reuters News noted, about the validity of mail-in ballots, especially those cast in states that expanded mail-in voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the majority of these legal efforts were unsuccessful, and no widespread fraud or irregularities were substantiated through the legal process.

In reference to this, Biden accused Trump of distorting facts, likening it to his alleged attempts to undermine the legitimacy of the election: “He tried to rewrite the facts of Jan. 6. Trump is trying to steal history the same way he tried to steal the election,” wrote Reuters News.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

The Vanguard Court Watch operates in Yolo, Sacramento and Sacramento Counties with a mission to monitor and report on court cases. Anyone interested in interning at the Courthouse or volunteering to monitor cases should contact the Vanguard at info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org - please email info(at)davisvanguard(dot)org if you find inaccuracies in this report.

Related posts

One thought on “President Biden Uses Anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol Attack to Talk about Danger of Trump Presidency to Democracy”

  1. Walter Shwe

    Trump admires Hitler and utilizes his rhetoric. Trump loves brutal authoritarian dictators.

    Now, after backlash that his words echoed Hitler’s, however, there is no doubt.
    “They said Hitler said that,” Trump said Tuesday after he againtold the crowd in Iowathat immigrants are “poisoning the blood” of America.

    After insisting Hitler used the words “in a much different way,” Trump went on to make the “blood” reference again. “It’s true. They’re destroying the blood of the country, they’re destroying the fabric of our country, and we’re going to have to get them out.”

    In other words, Trump’s response when criticized for using Hitler’s language was to acknowledge the criticism and then to use it again. Whether he is telling the truth about not ever reading “Mein Kampf,” there have been multiple reports of Trump privately admiring Hitler.

    https://abcnews.go.com/amp/Politics/donald-trumps-history-adolf-hitler-nazi-writings-analysis/story?id=105810745

    15 times Donald Trump praised authoritarian rulers

    Trump on Russian President Vladimir Putin

    * “Had a long and very good conversation with President Putin of Russia. As I have always said, long before the Witch Hunt started, getting along with Russia, China, and everyone is a good thing, not a bad thing….” (May 3, 2019)

    https://amp.cnn.com/cnn/2019/07/02/politics/donald-trump-dictators-kim-jong-un-vladimir-putin/index.html

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for