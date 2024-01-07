Sunday Commentary: 2024 Figures To Be a Challenging Year To Make Progress on Housing

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

I think veteran Sacramento columnist Dan Walters summarized the problem well: “California enters the new year with its existential issues still unresolved, and a new one — an immense budget deficit — threatens to make dealing with them even more difficult.”

We are going to see this problem played out at multiple levels of government this year. The budget situation at the state level – which will trickle down to local levels – will force state and local government to address the budget issue rather than, I hesitate to say it, the real “existential issues” that we are facing.

As Walters put it, “California has made very little progress, if any, on narrowing its shortage of housing, its levels of homelessness and poverty remain among the nation’s highest, and its population is declining as hundreds of thousands of Californians decamp for other states.”

To me, this is the real problem. We need to address housing, homelessness, and poverty in California. These problems are leading to declining population which is making the problems even more difficult to address.

Let’s now bring this down to Davis.

This is what Davis continues to face – the council has decided this year to prioritize the budget issue and will put a tax measure on the ballot, presumably in November. They have decided to defer any of the housing projects until spring 2025. And it’s not clear if they will dare to attempt to broach a Measure J revision.

The problem that Davis faces is that all of these problems are actually interrelated.

At this point, Measure J has prevented the city from pursuing peripheral solutions to economic development.

It has also put a strain on available land in the city, because the city is now scrambling to find enough housing that can get its current Housing Element certified. That means that not only is the margin thin on housing, the possibility of addressing economic development and thus increasing the tax base without raising taxes is going to be strained.

The local housing crisis is another problem.

Again there are layers to this.

Over the last 25 years, the number of single family homes built in Davis has plummeted. That has lead to declining enrollment in our schools – a huge existential problem for our local schools.

Many people have argued that we need to focus on affordable and missing middle housing. I couldn’t agree more. The question is how to do that.

I’ve argued that the clearest way to do just that is build market rate housing and then leverage off that to get your low income and missing middle housing.

There are those who have argued that Davis doesn’t need more “unaffordable housing” by that they mean market rate, single family housing. But without building those type of houses – how do we get the housing many say we do need?

Moreover, I would argue against that view anyway. If you look at the data, the availability of housing in general, Davis doesn’t have enough available housing for purchase – period. Regardless of the cost.

The budget crisis just punctuates this problem (with an exclamation mark). Some of have argued that the state is imposing unfunded liabilities on the local communities by compelling the construction of affordable housing without actually providing the funding for it.

I don’t disagree with that criticism of the state. I have been arguing for several years that we need a new RDA program that can fund affordable housing.

The problem now is with a yawning budget gap it is clear that the money is not going to be forthcoming from the state to fund housing any time soon. In fact, the budget deficit is likely to mean that existing money is threatening. It seems logical that the state will not want to cut back on money for housing and homelessness, but they may well have no other choice.

Do you then argue that the state needs to back off on the housing demands? That doesn’t seem like a viable option as the unaffordability of housing in the state is driving a lot of the budgetary and economic problems.

It’s a vicious circle.

At the end of the day, I think we can assume that the state will not back off on housing demands and will not be providing more money at this time.

In the meantime, in Davis, I think the council needs to re-examine what our priorities actually are.

The council I think recognizes that we need housing. The council and school board recognize that the housing crisis is rapidly leading to schools crisis.

But at least in 2024, it’s not clear what is actually going to happen to address this.

I look forward to the city – FINALLY – launching the general plan update. Frankly it is probably four years later than it should be (you could argue more than four years, but I would argue that had the pandemic not struck, the Downtown Plan would have been certified in 2020 and thus we should have launched the General Plan update at that point).

The General Plan update is likely to take two to three years – at the fastest to complete and likely to be highly contentious.

Second, will the city council dare to put a Measure J revision on the ballot for the end of 2024? And if they do, will the citizens approve it.

Third, the city is waiting until 2025 for the first of the Measure J projects to go forward.

The city is going to have to figure out a lot in the next year, and probably do so under increasingly budgetary pressures.

So here we are – the pressure is ramping up and our resources are ever more limited.