Anti Police-Terror Project Issues Response to Arrest of Another Oakland Police Officer – Sgt. Sean Bowling Nabbed on Charges of Domestic Violence

By Xinhui Lin

OAKLAND, CA – The Anti Police-Terror Project (APTP), a Black-led, multi-racial, intergenerational coalition that seeks to build a replicable and sustainable model to eradicate police terror in communities of color, called for law enforcement agency reform after Oakland Police Sgt. Sean Bowling was arrested on a domestic violence charge at the end of January, reported KTVU News.

KTVU News added this was not the first time Sgt. Bowling was arrested; he was previously apprehended on Oct. 21, 2023, for DUI (Driving Under the Influence).

This was also not the first instance of an Oakland Police Department (OPD) officer being arrested for domestic violence, said CBS News reports, noting on Sept. 21, 2015, Sgt. Steve Valle was arrested on suspicion of felony domestic violence involving threats and assaults with firearms, adding the case was only disclosed under a public records request a year later.

Research conducted by the University of Maryland indicates police officers are disproportionately more likely to engage in abusive behavior toward their intimate partners.

“It is disheartening to witness a member of law enforcement, entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring public safety, facing serious allegations of domestic violence,” said APTP, noting various corruption and scandals in the past that “illustrated OPD’s dysfunction.”

In 2016, a 19-year-old woman revealed that she was involved in the sex trade with multiple police officers from seven Bay Area law enforcement agencies, some when she was underage, according to KQED News.

“One thing that many agencies investigate regularly are individuals who present themselves to these girls as law enforcement,” said FBI Special Agent Marty Parker, who works extensively with law enforcement agencies around the Bay Area to combat human trafficking.

More troubling practices were uncovered in an internal investigation at OPD. The Oaklandside reports that OPD Officer Phong Tran faces criminal charges of felony perjury, bribery and witness intimidation for allegedly making unrecorded cash payments to witnesses. The bribed testimony resulted in the life sentencing of two men.

“We cannot turn a blind eye to these disturbing incidents and must confront the harsh reality that some individuals within the police force may not be fit to serve.” urged APTP.

In light of the recent charges of domestic violence against the officer, APTP charges “this incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for comprehensive reform within law enforcement agencies.”

The group calls on the Oakland Police Department to thoroughly investigate this matter and ensure appropriate actions are taken against police officers and they are held accountable in the same way community members are held accountable.