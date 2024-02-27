Breaking News
Commentary: Is This the Hill You Want to Die On or the Battle You Want to Fight?

By David M. Greenwald
Davis, CA – A few weeks ago I had separate conversations with former councilmembers about the commission flap—they largely agree with me, been there, done that, doesn’t end well.

Relearning from history seems to be the plight of succeeding generations of leader as they plod through their Sisyphean plight.

The problem probably could have been contained had the powers that be recognize the hole and conducted a hasty but dignified retreat.

Unfortunately, they seem to be compounding the problem by digging in.

One problem is that the disagreement has largely united factions within the community who often do not see eye to eye.

As one observer wryly put: “When Elaine Robert Musser and Collin Walsh and Chris Granger (are) agreeing in opposition, that can’t be good.”

Vice Mayor Bapu Vaitla said last week that “…either City Council is not proactive in asking the commissions what to do; or the membership of the commissions is such that people have interests of their own and they are kind of deviating from what Council is asking, outside of the authorizing resolutions of the commissions…”

In response in the Vanguard, Elaine Roberts Musser said, “If the City Council is not proactive in asking commissions what to do, whose fault is that? The commissions cannot read the City Council’s collective mind. The City Council needs to be more communicative as to what information it wants. Why should commissioners be punished by being forced to merge with another commission because of the fault of the City Council?”

She added, “If commissions are deviating from their authorizing resolutions, city staﬀ will rein them in if so.”

I see this enterprise as a pointless and ultimately time-consuming and fruitless fight.

On the one hand, I can share some of the frustration of the council.  I have sat through commission meetings where it becomes clear that the entire commission or at least a good portion are simply not well versed in the underlying issues—and at times it is painful to sit and wait as the commission gets up to speed.

I also agree that there are probably too many commissions.

On the other hand, politics 101 suggests that going from more to less in the way of democracy is a recipe for trouble.

Moreover, you should pick your battles.

There are real battles ahead that are unavoidable.  We have the newly launched General Plan update that figures to be a long and drawn-out battle over shaping the future of Davis.

There will be a revenue measure which is becoming more perilous by the day.

There will be multiple Measure J votes as the four remaining Measure J projects jockey for voter approval.

There will be potentially a Measure J amendment which figures to be both necessary and highly contentious.

And there is the real possibility that still the state or another entity would try to take out Measure J altogether.

In other words, community conflict is largely going to be unavoidable in the next few years centering around issues directly involving the council (to say nothing of any number of issues that will not directly involve the council).

To succeed, the council is going to have to show leadership and figure out ways to bring the community together.

Starting out with contentious and at most peripheral fights is not a good way to begin this process.  That it would be contentious was predictable.

One need only look at the proposed merger of Social Services and Senior Citizens from 2007 to see that.

Moreover, as Musser points out, that was only two commissions.  This is a far-broader endeavor.

One of the biggest complaints is that the council proceeded without getting feedback and input from the stakeholders first.

In defending himself, Vice Mayor Vaitla explained that “the subcommittee and staff did consider going back to the commissions with specific ideas for a consultative process, but decided against this due to restructuring being vital going forward for the city and time.”

Why?

For one thing, time estimates that it would have taken another three to six months to do this, which would have made it more difficult to align with the General Plan update.

Musser responded, “Vaitla admits he and Chapman did not consult with commissions, then later insists he did. Vaitla can’t have it both ways. According to commissioners, they were never told about the merger idea.”

Musser argues, “Chapman and Vaitla took an entire year to finalize the merger concept, yet somehow didn’t have the time to consult commissions.”

But even if they were correct on the time factor, this controversy figures to not only slow things down, but to poison the water.

Already you have people like Matt Williams using this as another example to explain why “the level of trust in City operations and finances is so low. “

He argued, “If the Council wants to see the city tax increase pass in November it is going to have to drastically increase honesty, accountability, and transparency.  Otherwise distrust will produce far more ‘no’ votes than ‘yes’ votes.”

While I don’t completely agree on this point, I would argue that any time you spend this much capital on a peripheral battle, you have already lost the war.

The council should cut bait on this plan and figure out another way forward.  Instead, it appears they are digging—which figures to be mutually assured destruction.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard.

5 thoughts on "Commentary: Is This the Hill You Want to Die On or the Battle You Want to Fight?"

  1. Ron Glick

    You act like there is some giant outcry against this reorganization but in reality its simply a few people. Musser’s petition has how many signers? One hundred six in how long?  I doubt that most Davis residents care about commissions or the work they do. All this table pounding and worry about voter retribution depends on a lack of voter maturity. I’m inclined to think that the voters will assess each ballot decision on its own merits instead of on some petty dispute over commission structure that is unrelated.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      I agree with you that this is in effect an inside the beltway fight. But ignores the extent to which inside the beltway fights can be time consuming and damaging. Even if the average person doesn’t relate to the specifics of the fight, it helps to create a climate of cynicism, which is detrimental to the process. All the more reason to question whether this is the hill to die on.

      1. Ron Glick

        Not all, but some of the most cynical voices in town are outraged by this reorganization. You think this is going to lead to more cynicism? This is more like the molehill some want to die on but  I doubt that on Election Day in November the number of people who have commission reorganization as a top of mind issue will be less than the 106 people who signed Musser’s petition.

        1. David Greenwald Post author

          I guess we’ll see what happens. To me the most important thing that council has to do is fix the housing situation and I see this as a major distraction for that.

    2. Matt Williams

      Ron, when the incident happened several moths ago at the Blanchard Room of the Library, it too was a small contained dispute, but between electronic news coverage here on the Vanguard and in print on the Enterprise, it quickly became an incident that the vast majority of Davis constituents knew about.  There isn’t any likelihood of bomb threats in this case, but there are very robust and well-established interpersonal networks that are already springing into action on this impasse.  Sunday’s Enterprise had a story on the issue on its front page.  The Vanguard has published three or four articles on it already.  Think about the respective networks that Elaine Roberts Musser and Colin Walsh and Chris Granger are part of.  Seniors, the Davisite and trees, and Cool Davis respectively.

      I understand your comment about the number of signatures, but as a point of comparison/context take a look at the Endorsements lists of the three candidates for Supervisor in the election we are in the midst of.  None of those three lists are as long as the petition signature list.  The vast majority of Davis constituents don’t proactively inject themselves into issues.  If you put “DJUSD Parcel Tax Davis CA Measure N” into google to find the endorsements list for the Parcel Tax we are voting on, Google can’t find anything. Bottom-line, we are largely a reactive community. So give this time to percolate, and I suspect your initial “no interest evident” take will have to be modified by you.

