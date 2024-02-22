Sacramento-Area Accused Jan. 6 Rioter Picks Up Child Porn Charges

By The Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO, CA – Federal officials said they indicted Sacramento-area resident Kyle Travis Colton—already facing Jan. 6, 2021, riot charges on the U.S. Capitol—on child pornography charges this week.

A federal grand jury, said DOJ, indicted him for receiving one or more images of “children engaged in sexually explicit conduct” between July 2022 and December 2023.

U.S. Attorney Phil Talbert’s office said, if convicted, Colton faces a prison sentence of up to 20 years and a $250,000 fine.

Colton is “accused in the indictment of involvement in child pornography through Dec. 14, the day before he was arrested in Folsom on charges from federal court in Washington, D.C., in the Jan. 6 case filed there,” according to a Sacramento Bee story,

Colton has appeared in Sacramento federal court on Capitol Riot charges on last Dec. 15 and was released on his own recognizance.

But in the porn case, the Sac Bee writes, “Online booking records for the Sacramento County Main Jail show Colton subsequently was booked Friday and is being held without bail…on the pornography charge.”

Colton is charged with obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder Jan. 6, entering or remaining in a restricted building without authority, disorderly conduct in a restricted building and on Capitol grounds and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Colton, writes the Bee, “came to the FBI’s attention in the Jan. 6 case after receiving a tip that he bragged to passengers on a plane returning to California on Jan. 7, 2021, that he was in the ‘second wave’ of protesters who breached the U.S. Capitol building that day,” according to court records.

“The FBI confirmed that Colton had purchased an airline ticket Jan. 2, 2021, to travel to Washington on Jan. 5 and return on Jan. 7, court records say, and agents interviewed two other passengers on the return flight,” the Bee reported.

Court records also state, “These interviews revealed that Colton discussed with Witness 1 and Witness 2, who were sitting near Colton on the flight, entering the United States Capitol Building in the ‘second wave…Colton also showed Witness 2 pictures from the rally at the Ellipse and a video depicting other rioters pushing and struggling with law enforcement taken from inside of the U.S. Capitol building.”

The same court documents filed in Washington note video footage inside the Capitol indicates Colton “not obeying orders by the officers to leave the Rotunda and Colton standing in line with rioters as these other rioters had confrontations with the officers.

“These officers had initiated crowd clearing measures to include forming a police line, giving loud verbal commands, and using batons to move persons towards the exit door. Colton only moved when the crowd was physically pushed towards the exit.

“Colton remained standing side-by-side with these other rioters who were combating law enforcement officers. At one point, Colton grabbed a flagpole that was being used by a rioter to assault (Metropolitan Police Department) Officer K.D. Colton gained control of the flagpole, which Officer K.D. had also grabbed, and then gave it back to this rioter, who then fled into the crowd of rioters with the flagpole.”