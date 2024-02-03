Student Opinion: Bard, ChatGPT and Bing AI; Artificial Intelligence at the Tip of Your Fingertips

By Akshaj Mehta

LOS ANGELES — The widespread accessibility of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools has lent itself towards making AI a prevalent force in many industries across the world.

AI has become particularly prevalent in the educational field. While plagiarism and academic dishonesty have undeniably worsened, AI can also be used as a beneficial tool for all in the education system.

Raja Kavasseri, first-year Statistics and Data Science student at UCLA, says that AI software has become a double-edged sword.



“I think these softwares are very useful, but also somewhat scary at times. I think they benefit people as a means of attaining information in a more refined way than search engines provide. AI chatbots have far more functions than google searches, like proofreading code and creating custom itineraries. However, these softwares can provide false claims, misleading people seeking to learn from these softwares,” said Kavasseri.

This sentiment was also shared by Taneesh Kondapally, first-year Neuroscience student at UCLA.

“I think AI’s like ChatGPT and Bard can be extremely useful if used correctly. I think the biggest advantage is their ability to do what humans can’t do, but the drawbacks are what happens when they perfect tasks that humans can do,” said Kondapally.

To demonstrate his view on adaptation of new technology in schools Benjamin Sullivan-Douglass makes the comparison between AI and calculators.

“As for education they need to have a place. It’s just like calculators, we as humans adapted our curriculum to the new technology. Overall we need to stop thinking of AI as any more than a tool that we humans have to learn to use. If we can’t adapt ourselves to new technologies we have much bigger problems than some school kids cheating on their essays,” said Sullivan-Douglass.

Kondapally agreed that AI has a place in education and the workplace, but not as a replacement for traditional educational practices.

“I think they definitely have a place in K-12 education not as a replacement but as a tool to learn and improve (with functions like error checking, proofreading, revising, etc.). I definitely believe these softwares have a place in the workplace as a tool that optimizes laborious tasks that can’t be done by humans. It could have various other uses, like in research,” said Kondapally.

AI in the workplace was also discussed by Kavasseri.

“My dad uses ChatGPT frequently to expedite his code writing. However, you need a solid understanding of coding to do this, as the AI is error prone. When one is skilled at their job, AI can help streamline their working time.”

When Google’s AI, Bard, is asked to respond to these same questions in paragraph-form, it responds: “While AI systems like ChatGPT and Bard offer exciting access to information, personalized learning, and automated tasks, it’s important to remember they aren’t perfect. Potential biases, limited understanding, and ethical considerations need careful attention. In education, these tools can be valuable for supplementing curriculum, boosting student engagement, and reaching wider audiences, but human teachers remain irreplaceable guides. Beyond education, from customer service to healthcare, AI has the potential to assist in diverse fields, but responsible development and ethical use are crucial. By harnessing the potential of these tools while recognizing their limitations, we can unlock a future where AI empowers rather than replaces, and contributes to positive outcomes in many walks of life.”

Artificial intelligence software is quickly becoming a prevalent force in education, and it remains to be seen how teachers and students alike integrate this into the classroom.





