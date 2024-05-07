Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

A $3.9 Million Jury Verdict in San Diego Federal Case Aims to End ‘Inhumane Puppy Mill’ Industry

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice, State of California
Leave a comment
15 Views

By The Vanguard Staff

SAN DIEGO, CA – In an unusual case involving what is called abusive “puppy mills,” a federal jury here last week awarded $3.9 million in wrongful profits against Cedar (Utah) Pet Supply owner David Salinas and puppy mill brokers Ray and Alysia Rothman to an animal rescue group whose name was used to sell puppies fraudulently labeled “rescues,” according to a statement by a San Diego law firm.

“Rather than comply with a 2019 law banning the sale of non-rescue dogs in pet stores, David Salinas kept on selling puppies from puppy mills, falsely claiming they were from PetConnect Rescue, a well-known and respected charity,” stated San Diego Attorney Bryan Pease, lead trial counsel on the case.

“This verdict should put the puppy mill industry on notice of more litigation in the works against all of their other fraudulent claims,” added Pease, referring to the case: PetConnect Rescue v. David Salinas, Case No. 3:20-cv-00527-RSH-DEB),

Pease, in a statement, said he has already “shut down the Salinas stores in California with injunctions in 2020 in separate state court cases brought on behalf of Companion Animal Protection Society (CAPS) and Animal Protection and Rescue League (APRL), as well as defrauded customers.

Pease said David Salinas has “moved to Utah where he has several more puppy stores and in Nevada, under the name Cedar Pet Supply, and Ray Rothman, the other main defendant in the case, continues to supply puppies to Salinas through Select Puppies, a notorious puppy mill broker in Iowa owned by Brian Mohrfeld which used to be called the Hunte Corporation.

Pease said that “puppy millers” fraudulently labeled puppies “rescues” to sell in pet stores in San Diego, “after a 2019-2020 law required only rescues be sold in pet stores.”

Pease said the multi-million wrongful profits judgment reflected “the rescue name they misappropriated (PetConnect Rescue) and false advertising.”

The federal jury heard trial testimony, said Pease, from investigator Pete Paxton, co-author of the book Rescue Dogs, which chronicles his undercover investigations into the puppy mill industry.

“Records produced in the case show that Paxton had investigated many of the squalid mass breeding operations where Salinas and Rothman source puppies from for sale in pet stores across the United States,” added Pease.

Bella’s Act (AB 2152), which completely prohibits the retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits in California, took effect in 2021. The measure, according to the San Diego Humane Society, “aims to end the practice of selling animals who have been bred and raised in unhealthy, inhumane conditions in out-of-state puppy mills.”

The legislation was intended to “crack down on the illicit and inhumane puppy mill industry that supplies pet animals (which) are raised in deplorable conditions and are often unhealthy, leading to heartbreaking discoveries once in homes,” said the San Diego Humane Society.

“Bella’s Act was named for Bella, a corgi who was bred in one of these puppy mills. Bella was advertised as a rescue dog in a San Diego pet store and sold for thousands of dollars – this was billed as her ‘adoption fee.’ During this experience, Bella was declawed and developed a severe case of bronchitis. It cost her owner thousands of dollars in prolonged veterinary care to get her healthy,” charged the humane group.

“With Bella’s Act going into effect, we’ll be able to end the inhumane retail sales of dogs, cats and rabbits in California once and for all,” said San Diego Humane Society Chief of Humane Law Enforcement Bill Ganley.

“Pet stores will still be allowed to provide space for shelter or rescue animals and adopt them out, as long as they are sterilized and the adoption fee does not exceed $500. It is a win-win. We’ll help animals in shelters who need homes, while stopping the inhumane supply of mill-bred animals,” added Ganley.

Tags:

About The Author

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for