California Senate’s Killing of Bill Allowing for Regulated Access to Psychedelics Generates Response from San Francisco Senator and Alliance for Safer Use of Psychedelics 

SACRAMENTO, CA – California Senate Bill 1012, created to facilitate regulated access to certain psychedelic drugs in the state, was once held in the Senate Appropriations Committee, but as of last week was completely stricken.

After the termination of the bill, the Alliance for Safer Use of Psychedelics (ASUP) promptly put out a statement, and the bill’s death evoked a response by author Scott Wiener (D-SF), who was part of the effort “for four years to legalize access to psychedelics in California.”

The Campaign Director of the ASUP, Jared Moffat specifically stated, “We are deeply disappointed that the Legislature has missed this opportunity after four years of debate to enact a policy that would create a responsible program and promote the safer use of psychedelics in California and create a model policy for the rest of the country.”

Sen. Wiener similarly remarked how the passing of the bill would have brought “these substances out of the shadows and into the sunlight, and to improve safety and education around their use,” noting how it was “disappointing for this bill not to move forward.”

ASUP Director Moffat additionally outlines the reason why the killing of SB 1012 was “disappointing” and such a “missed opportunity,” asserting, “Californians will continue to seek out psychedelics for all sorts of reasons, including to help alleviate mental health challenges like PTSD, depression and anxiety. Many will do so without guided support and use psychedelics on their own, which increases risks.”

He continued, “Veterans and others will continue to leave the country or go underground to seek unregulated services that may be unsafe.”

A great societal benefit of regulated psychedelic access underscored by Wiener includes a “massive promise in helping people heal and get their lives back on track,” noting how “It makes enormous sense for California to lead in creating regulated access under the supervision of a licensed professional.”

Senator Weiner admittedly said the bill’s failure to pass has to do with the current “terrible budget year, where all bills with significant costs are at risk.”

Despite such drawbacks, ASUP and the San Francisco Senator highlight the importance of this issue and their willingness to continue the work related to safe psychedelic access.

“As the Alliance, we’re committed to this issue, and will be discussing internally our path forward to continue educating the public and promoting safety after repeated inaction through the legislative process. We’re not backing down, and will keep pushing to ensure facilitated access to psychedelics becomes a reality in California and that Californians are protected from harm,” said Moffat.

Sen. Wiener shares those goals, stating,“ I’m highly committed to this issue, and we’ll continue to work on expanding access to psychedelics.”