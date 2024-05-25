Community Conversation on Housing: Kelly Stachowicz – Housing Trust Fund

Editor’s Note: On Thursday, Interfaith Housing Justice of Davis presented “Davis Housing Solutions: A Community Conversation” – a forum at the Davis Community Church. What follows are the full comments by Kelly Stachowicz, Assistant City Manager, City of Davis.

Full comments by Kelly Stachowicz

The city has something called an affordable housing fund. She called it a housing trust fund. Same idea, the city of Davis, has different buckets and those different buckets we put money into. And the different buckets have different requirements. Some are very fungible. So our general fund is money that we can use for any kind of governmental purpose of what the city does. So fire police, we could use it for housing, it can be used very widely. We have other funds that are very, very specific. For example, our wastewater fund, it’s only funded by rates and those rates have to go to pay for that utility. It cannot be used for anything else. So if we had extra money in our wastewater fund, we couldn’t just transfer it over and use it for affordable housing or any other purpose in the middle.

We have a whole bunch of other funds that we can use for different types of purposes. One of those is our affordable housing fund. This was originally set up when the city had something called redevelopment and in that point in time there was something called a set aside, a housing set aside. So money that came to the city from our redevelopment agency, our redevelopment area, we were required to put 20% of it into this housing set aside. So at its height that meant that this fund, which had to be used for affordable housing, was getting up to $2 million a year. That ended in 2012 when the state discontinued redevelopment agencies. And since that time, so for the past decade plus, we’ve been trying to figure out how do we get a source of funding that is ongoing and sustainable like that housing set aside; we don’t have the answer yet, so still working on that.

How much is in our fund right now? So we’ve continued the fund, we have it, the money that goes into it, we still only use for all of the things along the spectrum that you’ve been hearing about this evening. So it could be anything from funding that goes toward homelessness activities or services or shelter all the way up to funding that is for ownership. Ownership housing for affordable levels. We have about $600,000 that’s not connected to anything right now. It’s able to be spent, but that’s it. But where do we get these dollars? Where do they come from?

Is there another fund outside of the city organization? I would be remiss if I didn’t mention that. Due to the leadership of Georgina and a number of other folks in this room, about a year ago, the city was able to set up a fund through the Sacramento Regional Community Foundation that is a city of Davis affordable housing fund and put some seed money into it. So about $10,000, not a lot, but it was matched with private contributions exceeding $5,000. And that is a way that individuals in the community, if they don’t want to write a check to the city of Davis, because that generally doesn’t make anybody super happy and excited, you could actually submit, provide a donation to the foundation. It will go in this affordable housing fund that the foundation holds onto at some time in the future when the city has a specific project or specific need for the dollars to be used for affordable housing, we can draw on those dollars and use them for that particular purpose.

This is the very short list of where revenue comes from for that fund right now. So I’m going to translate what some of these things mean. The gamut, rent, the city happens to own about 20 single-family homes that are used for affordable single-family home rentals. Because the city owns the homes outright, we don’t have carrying costs on them and we’re able to use, or the majority of the rent that comes in from those homes we’re able to put into the affordable housing fund and use to seed the fund. It’s not $2 million a year, it’s about $150,000 a year give or take. So that’s one source. Another source is in lieu fees. So when we have a project that comes to the city, sometimes the council agrees, the developer proposes and the council agrees to allowing for in lieu fees. So instead of building a particular unit that’s an affordable unit, the developer will pay in lieu fees.

That is a feast or famine. If you’ve got a project coming in that the fund might get the in lieu fees, but if you don’t have any projects then you don’t get any in lieu fees and either way you don’t get any units. So it’s a mixed bag. It’s an option and it’s a toolbox, a tool in our toolbox, but it’s not, doesn’t create a unit. The 1% fee from the sale of affordable homes. So Dana mentioned earlier that we do have, when I say the city doesn’t own them, they’re privately owned, but they have covenants and restrictions on them. So these affordable units, when they’re sold, the city works to bring a buyer to the seller. And if the city does that within a certain timeframe, then the city gets 1% of the fee. Somewhat like a real estate agent we’d get.

Again, those are we sell or we are involved in a handful of sales a year. So that’s not going to amount to hundreds of thousands of dollars, but $20,000 a year maybe. So it’s something. And then I put in the bullet here for the Celeste, that is a new apartment complex, an all market complex in South Davis and the council approved a new kind of scenario for us, an ongoing source of revenue for affordable housing. The project, once it is fully occupied and has been in place for a year, which it’s now about that time, a percentage of the rent will be provided to the city in every year as a payment in lieu of the actual units. So they don’t have any affordable units. That’s the downside. But the upside is we’ll have this ongoing contribution to the affordable housing fund and it will be a minimum of a hundred thousand dollars a year.

So we’re curious to see how that’s going to work. It hasn’t started yet, but that is a legal agreement that the developers engaged in with the city. So that’s where we get the funding. It’s not a lot and we’re still trying to look for additional options. So how do we use the funding? You’ve heard from several of the speakers this evening, different ways that we use the funding and it really is along a continuum and it really is up to the city and the community to decide what our priorities are. There are many more needs than there are dollars, and I don’t think that’s ever going to change. So we’re going to have to decide, do we want to spend more on homelessness services? Do we want to do down payment assistance programs? Do we want to do permanent supportive housing? Are we interested in tenant-based rental assistance? Do we want to provide funding to affordable developers like mutual housing to build new construction?

What is our priority? What are our policy objectives? Not an easy question and definitely not an easy answer. Go ahead and go to the next slide. I’ll finish up. I put this slide on here because I did just want to show that we have tried really hard in Davis to spread our affordable housing across all parts of the community. So this is slightly old map. It doesn’t have a couple of our newer projects on it, but there isn’t one part of the community that has all the affordable housing and another part that has none. We really have tried to make sure that affordable housing is integrated into the neighborhoods and is part of every portion of town. One of the things that I’ll mention that’s not specific to the Affordable Housing Fund, but is a critical part of making this happen is the city’s inclusionary housing policy. And so that means when a developer comes in with a proposal for a subdivision or some sort of residential project, that we require a portion of that project to be affordable. So right now the proportion of that or the percentage of that is 15% of the units for rental units must be affordable. Otherwise, the other options could be things like the in-lieu funds or potentially other scenarios, but because of that, affordable housing is intended to be part of each sub portion of the community not located in one particular spot.

Roberto already commented on this, but it’s extremely complicated to put together an affordable housing project and the city has at its disposal, the affordable housing fund. We also use our home funds and our community development block grant, our CDBG funds, those are both federal sources of funding. We use those very heavily for affordable housing. Home can be used primarily for new construction. CDBG is often used for rehabilitation or renovation projects. But in addition, there are tax credits and special grants. There’s state funding, there’s private funding from developer other locations and it is a bit of a Tetris puzzle to piece it all together. So we do try to work as we can closely with our affordable housing development partners such as Mutual to package together different funding sources. One of the things I do want to mention that I think is important for this community is that most of the federal funding sources that we do have available do not allow funding for traditional students. So if when I say traditional student, somebody who is single has no children, goes from high school to university is low income or doesn’t have an income, they are generally not considered or not allowed to be low income in terms of the projects that are funded by federal funding. So we have to use other sources of funding if we’re looking at that particular population, which for our community is a large percentage of our population.