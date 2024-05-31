Breaking News
Suspended by Florida Governor, State Attorney Andrew Warren Announces Reelection Campaign Focused on Public Safety and Criminal Justice Reform

Screenshot from January 2023 press conference

By Maeve O’Brien

TAMPA, FL- Former Democratic State Attorney Andrew Warren—suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022—announced his third term reelection campaign last month for Hillsborough County with an emphasis on continuing to reform the criminal justice system, advocate for victims, and promote rehabilitation and safety, as noted in a recently released statement.

Warren, who earlier this year said he wouldn’t run again, changed his mind and will likely face off against sitting State Attorney Susan Lopez, appointed by DeSantis in August 2022 to replace him.

DeSantis, according to Florida Phoenix, suspended Warren for alleged “neglect of duty” and “incompetence” after Warren signed a pledge not to prosecute alleged crimes arising from abortion or transgender care.

In federal court, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle ruled DeSantis violated the First Amendment in removing Warren because of “political differences, but added the court didn’t have jurisdiction to reinstate Warren. In January, a federal appeals court ordered Hinkle to reconsider his decision, said the Florida Phoenix.

Warren, in his campaign statement, said he has been effective in improving public safety and criminal injustice throughout his last six years in office, noting, “In 2019, working with our criminal justice partner agencies, we expanded the Juvenile Arrest Avoidance Program (juvenile civil citations), which now includes family violence as an eligible offense.”

According to Warren’s 2019 Annual Community Report, his team is also working to implement Amendment 4, “…to restore the right to vote to returning citizens for people who cannot afford to pay their outstanding court fines and fees.”

As reported by WTSP-TV Courtney Holland, Hillsborough County hit a milestone of 300 child predator convictions in a five-year span.

“‘We reorganized our Special Victims Unit under new leadership, expanded its resources with more staff, and strengthened our partnerships with law enforcement and the agencies that support victims,” said Warren.

CEO of Vistra Communications and Community Council Member Brian Butler assists former State Attorney Warren by providing input from community members struggling with law challenges, and said, “People that had those challenges with law, they just couldn’t find the jobs they need to take care of families… even if they turn their life around, they were really struggling to make basic ends meet.”

Warren initiated the program, Disarming Domestic Abusers, in 2017 to enforce gun laws amidst dangerous domestic violence incidents, and notes, “When law enforcement responds to a domestic violence incident, they are asking questions to assess the likelihood the abuser has a gun… we use that as leverage during the criminal justice process.”

The 2020 Annual Community Hillsborough State Attorney’s Office Report touched on Warren’s overall success in improving drug treatment policies, conviction review, the expansion of juvenile citations, stating, “Instead of an arrest that stays with a child forever, the Juvenile Arrest Avoidance Program (JAAP) holds a youth accountable via a Juvenile Civil Citation.”

Maeve O'Brien is a second-year UC Davis student, majoring in Political Science and minoring in Human Rights. By joining the Vanguard Court watch, Maeve hopes to expand her journalistic skills, while gaining first-hand experience and perspective. She hopes to carry her passion for social justice advocacy and equity into Law School. She is inspired to be a voice for those undermined by everyday injustice. In her free time, Maeve enjoys swimming, yoga, writing, and spending time with friends and family.

