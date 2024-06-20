Commentary: Is the Revenue Measure the Right Fight at the Right Time?

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – On Tuesday night during the council meeting, Councilmember Will Arnold made a point that kind of jumped out at me.

In response to some rather pointed comments by Elaine Roberts Musser, Councilmember Arnold said, “One of the times that I ran a ballot measure campaign in this community more than a decade ago now, I was so pleased and privileged to work with one of our public commenters here, Elaine Roberts Musser, and she was absolutely instrumental in passing what I still believe to be the most important election that the voters in our community have ever faced, which was joining with the city of Woodland on this joint water project absolutely critical to the future of our community.”

While Arnold was clearly attempting to blunt some of her criticism, he inadvertently raised a critical point—at the last revenue measure, one that received a majority but failed due to Prop 13 requirements, there was Musser along with Councilmember Brett Lee sitting in for the yes side at the League of Women Voter’s Forum.

When the water measure hit in 2013, it was Musser along with folks like Alan Pryor and Matt Williams leading the way with Will Arnold trying to pass the measure for the water project. It is possible that those three will now be leading the way against a revenue measure.

I know local politics is always shifting and changing, but that seems worth at least exploring.

“I never thought I would see the day when I would oppose a tax measure,” Musser said on Tuesday.

She said, “I was appalled at the reaction of some members of the city council when public commenters expressed concern about the state of the budget and evisceration of citizen oversight commenters who spoke out were gaslighted, accused of seeking revenge and engaging in hyperbole.”

This goes back to the commission issue. And while I would argue the number of people angered by the commission issue is small, it is an inside baseball sort of issue, but it is an issue that impacts the exact people you rely on when you ask for something like a revenue measure to get approved by the voters.

There is more.

First of all, I would argue and I think most would acknowledge that the rollout of the commission issue was poorly executed. A lot of this trouble would have been avoided had the council subcommittee started by engaging with current and past commissioners. And then perhaps backed off when there was pushback.

Neither happened.

Relations have now been poisoned.

Will that matter? It’s hard to know. The city can pull up polling from November showing strong support for a revenue measure, but we all know that a poll taken out of context from a political fight can be misleading.

Would-be opponents of the revenue measure will roll out with a laundry list of grievances to take to the community. They may not succeed in defeating the revenue measure—it only has to get 50 percent plus one to win—but this is a fight that the council didn’t need and didn’t have to have.

Remember, the council wanted to clear the lane for this revenue measure. They pushed off a Measure J project to clear the way. And they have also pushed off discussion of a Measure J revision for this measure.

Never mind that in 2018 the city passed two Measure J votes, and then ran two revenue measures on the November ballot. One passed easily while the other got 57 percent, more than the majority but less than the two-thirds threshold.

All of this begs the question: why pick a fight on a relatively inconsequential issue of commissions when you are specifically and publicly trying to avoid a fight on the most important issue facing the city, but also the most contentious issue—housing?

If the revenue measure goes down, point to this mistake.

We have already seen that council conduct matters. In 2022, mistakes by a councilmember on the DISC campaign cost the city a chance to pass DISC which would have been a big revenue generator and they also cost that councilmember, Dan Carson, their seat when the fall elections came around.

That should have been a strong message from the community. Ultimately, it was the conduct not the issue position that was costly. The two most visible supporters of DISC were Carson and Gloria Partida. Partida avoided the pitfalls of getting personally tarnished with her conduct, and survived a contentious election rather easily, while Carson got embroiled in a mess, and couldn’t win a second term.

Personally, I am not all that happy with the decision to go after the revenue measure first—particularly after the city failed on three research park votes in 2016, 2020, and 2022.

I think housing is the far more pressing issue. And I fear it cannot be solved unless we at least modify Measure J. But that can’t happen in a climate where the council is picking fights with the engaged portions of the city.

As such, the commission issue and how it was handled could become an albatross that hangs around the collective neck of the council. We’ll find out in November how much damage this has done. At the very least it has created a contentious fight where there didn’t have to be one.