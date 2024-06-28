Commentary: The Calls for Biden to Step Aside Will Grow Louder Now

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Sitting on a sofa on a Sunday afternoon

Going to the candidates’ debate

Laugh about it, shout about it

When you’ve got to choose

Every way you look at this, you lose

—Simon and Garfunkel – Mrs. Robinson

I think I’m on safe ground stating this: it was bad. As one person on X put it, one guy lied, the other guy died. That and the famous line from “Mrs. Robinson” above sums it up – “every way you look at this, you lose.”

The polling after the debate showed that Trump by a 2 to 1 margin had the better performance. Certainly, as we know, debates are a visual medium, and I’m sure once people analyze the content, Trump’s performance may well plummet—but he looked and sounded better—and, more importantly, Biden looked like a person who cannot and perhaps should not be President.

Nate Silver, founder of news website FiveThirtyEight, who has been critical of Biden on the age issue for some time, called on him late last night to drop out, stating, “Denying Joe Biden’s decline has put Democrats in a terrible position.”

But the calls are growing louder than just Nate Silver. They are on the front page of the NY Times this morning—and they probably are not going anywhere.

The NY Times reported last night, “President Biden hoped to build fresh momentum for his re-election bid by agreeing to debate nearly two months before he is to be formally nominated. Instead, his halting and disjointed performance on Thursday night prompted a wave of panic among Democrats and reopened discussion of whether he should be the nominee at all.”

The Times explained, “Democrats who have defended the president for months against his doubters — including members of his own administration — traded frenzied phone calls and text messages within minutes of the start of the debate as it became clear that Mr. Biden was not at his sharpest.”

“Biden is about to face a crescendo of calls to step aside,” said a veteran Democratic strategist who has staunchly backed Mr. Biden publicly. “Joe had a deep well of affection among Democrats. It has run dry.

“Parties exist to win,” this Democrat continued. “The man on the stage with Trump cannot win. The fear of Trump stifled criticism of Biden. Now that same fear is going to fuel calls for him to step down.”

Mark Buell, a prominent donor for Mr. Biden and the Democratic Party, said after the debate that the president had to strongly consider whether he is the best person to be the nominee. “Do we have time to put somebody else in there?” Buell told the Times.

He added, as reported by the Times, that he was “not yet calling for Biden to withdraw” but that “Democratic leadership has a responsibility to go to the White House and clearly show what America’s thinking, because democracy is at stake here and we’re all nervous.”

Those were immediate reactions. Certainly Democratic leaders will watch internal and external polling as well as fundraising numbers over the next few days.

As Silver put it, “Maybe Biden can still win… But he was already behind, he’s very likely to fall further behind as a result of the debate, and — don’t neglect this — he still has four-plus months of campaigning (and one more debate) to go, and will have to survive what will be both relentless media coverage and unsparing Republican attacks against his age on every slow news day between now and November.”

The 1984 Reagan comparison probably doesn’t work here. Reagan was way ahead. He had a poor first debate against Walter Mondale, but, while in clear cognitive decline, was still able to put together the zinger that cemented the landslide that he wouldn’t use his opponent’s youth and inexperience against him.

As the NY Times put it: “Mr. Biden’s advisers have long dismissed any speculation about him dropping out, rejecting it as unjustified nervousness even as he has trailed Mr. Trump in battleground states needed for victory this fall. Biden aides and allies have repeatedly challenged the polls and pointed out that predictions of Democratic defeats in recent elections have been overblown. One reason they cited for an early debate was to make clear to the public that these are the two choices, and no one else will be nominated.”

But there is another way to look at this—they wanted the early debate to put doubts about the President’s age to rest and, instead, the issue has blown up.

Still, at this point, only the President can probably decide to step aside and let the convention coming up nominate someone else.

And that still seems unlikely to happen.

“Folks, the facts are if Joe Biden was going to step aside, he would have done so a long time ago,” said Symone Sanders, a former aide to Vice President Kamala Harris. “That’s not my opinion, that’s literally the facts. So no, he won’t be stepping aside tomorrow morning. He’s the nominee, and a number of Dems I suspect will be out defending him over the next few days.”

Perhaps. But we will have to see what transpires in the next few days.