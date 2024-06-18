COURT WATCH: Justice Delayed? Judge Postpones Case for 3rd Time after Medical Group Fails to Provide Medical Report

By Darlin Navarrete

WOODLAND, CA – Judge David W. Reed, here at Yolo County Superior Court Monday morning, postponed an accused’s case for another two weeks after Harper Medical Group did not appear and no report was submitted as previously requested—the accused remains in jail on $25,000 bail.

The accused is facing six felony charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, assault with stun gun/taser, obstruct/resist executive officer and misdemeanor vandalism.

As reflected in the Yolo County Superior Court’s minute orders for this case, the accused’s case had been referred to “CV CONREP” for placement evaluation, June 7, and Judge David Rosenberg denied a request to delay the case 15 days.

Yolo County Superior Court’s minute order reflects the clerk was directed to remind CONREP that June 17 would be the 15th judicial day from when this report was originally ordered (May 24).

Judge Rosenberg then set matters for placement review for Monday, June 17 and the accused would be remanded to the custody of the sheriff with bail set at $25,000.

According to the California Department of State Hospitals, the Conditional Release Program also known as “CONREP, DSH’s Conditional Release Program is a statewide system of community-based services which treats patients with the following commitment types: Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity, Incompetent to Stand Trial, Mentally Disordered Offenders, and some parolees who have been released to outpatient status.”

California Department of State Hospitals also includes patients eligible to be a part of the CONREP to receive extensive stays in state hospitals and once they are considered to no longer be a danger “the state hospital medical director recommends eligible inpatients to the courts for outpatient treatment under CONREP.”

Matters for this case were set for revisiting placement review. Judge Reed began addressing matters of subpoenaed medical documents which he had reviewed and was releasing to Deputy District Attorney Christopher Bulkeley.

Judge Reed reminded the court that Harper Medical Group had sent a letter requesting a continuance to the court in early June and its request for a 15-day extension was denied and the group was ordered to appear with a report.

Deputy Public Defender Jose Gonzalez told the court that on June 7 when matters were set, the court was missing the letter sent from Harper Medical Group June 6 and others did not receive this letter until late last week.

DDA Bulkeley stated, “I didn’t receive that letter…nor the packet from the court,” and explained to the court that when they last appeared, the medical group received the records necessary for this report.

Judge Reed affirmed there were two orders requested by the court which Harper Medical Group had not been compliant with—one was the report and the other the court appearance with said report.

Judge Reed again set this matter for placement review/OSC (order to show cause) on Monday, July 1.