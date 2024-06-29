Davis Chamber Announces New Executive Director

Special to the Vanguard

Davis, CA – On Friday, the Davis Chamber of Commerce announced the hiring of of Carrie Rohrbach as its new Executive Director.

“A proud Davis native, Rohrbach brings a wealth of local knowledge and a strong network of community connections to her new role,” the Chamber announced.

“Carrie brings a fresh perspective and strong commitment to revitalizing and renewing the Chamber’s dedication to the local business community. Her strategic plans involve enhancing our partnerships with the City of Davis and UC Davis, while fostering more personal connections with our valued members. We are excited about the vision and leadership she brings to the Chamber,” Miriam Dougherty, Board Chair stated.

She added, “This marks a new chapter for the Chamber, and we look forward to the positive impact Carrie will have on our organization and in the community”.