End Slavery in California Act (ACA 8) Passes Senate Public Safety Committee, Moves to Senate Elections Committee

By Bryan Miller

SACRAMENTO, CA – “The End Slavery in California Act (ACA 8)” has passed out of the California Senate Public Safety Committee, according to a statement by the author.

This is an action that is described as a crucial step that “brings California closer to abolishing the practice of forced labor for incarcerated workers and removing the last vestiges of slavery from the state constitution,” said Assemblymember Lori D. Wilson (D-Suisun City).

Wilson added, “The passage of ACA 8 out of the Senate Public Safety Committee marks a critical moment in our pursuit of justice and human dignity.”

She noted, in a statement, “Californians deserve the opportunity to abolish slavery once and for all. We must urgently move this bill through the Senate Elections and Appropriations Committees, and onto the Senate and Assembly floors, so we can get it to the voters.”

The ACA 8 coalition stated it is “fighting to give people long-overdue humanity” and are “determined to give voters the opportunity to add their voices to this movement. We must end slavery. No excuses, no exceptions.”

According to the press release the group said, “Californians should be able to say how they feel about the forced labor of incarcerated people and our state’s continued use of slavery/involuntary servitude as a means to exploit human beings in 2024.”

The press release states the bill now heads to the Senate Elections Committee following its passing in the Public Safety Committee. If approved there the release said it will “proceed to the Senate Appropriations Committee, and subsequently, to the Senate and Assembly floors for a final vote.”