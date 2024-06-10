Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 239: New York Tells Story of Going from Lifer to Redemption

Rahsaan “New York” Thomas grew up in the notorious Brownsville section of Brooklyn, New York, where he faced gun violence, bullying, redlining, abusive policing policies, generational incarceration, and drug infestation.

He ended up with a 55-to-life sentence. But while at San Quentin, he turned his life around and became a writer, curator, director, producer, social justice advocate, restorative justice circle keeper, youth counselor, and runner.

He is most known as “New York” on the Pulitzer Prize finalist and Dupont Award-winning podcast Ear Hustle.

In February 2023, he earned parole and continues work to help others develop their talent and continues to co-host Ear Hustle, make films, and serve on boards.

Listen as Everyday Injustice talks with New York about his life journey.