Governor: Crime Is Down in Oakland

Special to the Vanguard

Oakland, CA – Governor Newsom followed an announced Oakland officials showing of a reduction in nearly all types of crime since last year, and the Governor trumpeted the CHP program that has reportedly assisted in recovering 887 stolen vehicles, seized 47 crime-linked firearms, and arrested 440 suspects linked to organized crime, carjackings, and other crimes.

This announcement comes on the heels of recent data released by the Oakland Police Department that reports a 33% drop in crime compared to the same time last year. Nearly all types of crime are down in Oakland, including burglary, robbery, car theft, larceny, arson, homicide, and assault.

“These results are a clear and concrete example of the effective partnership with state, local, and federal law enforcement in Oakland and the surrounding East Bay,” said Governor Newsom. “Ensuring the safety and security of Oakland residents, we will continue to make our communities safer by taking down crime and holding individuals accountable.”

Public safety work in the entire Bay Area region—Oakland, San Francisco, and surrounding communities—reflects the work of state, local and federal law enforcement to keep communities safe. As these efforts continue to show positive results, the state will work with its local partners on whether to expand the partnership to focus on more regional enforcement.

“Our ongoing crime suppression efforts in the region are making a significant impact. Through increased patrols, community engagement, and targeted operations, there has been a notable decrease in criminal activity in Oakland and the East Bay,” said CHP Deputy Commissioner Troy Lukkes. “We remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of communities throughout California and will continue to work tirelessly to bring down crime.”

CHP’s operation in Oakland began in February 2024 and later that month they reported 145 stolen vehicles recovered, 71 arrests made, and four crime-linked firearms seized. Today’s announcement is part of Governor Newsom’s ongoing effort to improve public safety in the East Bay and the surrounding area, including through a temporary CHP surge operation and increased enforcement focused on combating auto theft, cargo theft, retail crime, violent crime, and high-visibility traffic enforcement. Recently, the Governor announced the state is installing a network of 480 high-tech cameras in Oakland and the East Bay to aid state and local law enforcement in identifying vehicles linked to crimes using real-time information and alerts.

In San Francisco, violent crime and property crime are significantly down year-over-year. The CHP and the California National Guard are continuing to work through a multiagency special operation to improve public safety, target fentanyl trafficking, disrupt the supply of the deadly drug in the city, and hold the operators of drug trafficking rings accountable.

In March, the Governor released Caltrans’ 10-Point Action Plan in support of the city’s efforts to improve street safety and beautification. The comprehensive plan outlines actionable steps the state is taking to further support the city through blight abatement efforts, homeless encampment resolutions, community outreach initiatives, employment opportunities, and other beautification and safety efforts. A detailed overview of the state’s investments in Oakland and Alameda County is available here.

California has invested resources and personnel to fight crime, help locals hire more police, and improve public safety. Earlier this year, Governor Newsom called for new legislation to expand criminal penalties and bolster police and prosecutorial tools to combat theft and take down professional criminals who profit from smash and grabs, retail theft, and car burglaries. In 2023, as part of California’s Real Public Safety Plan, the Governor announced the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in state history, an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.