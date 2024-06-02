Guest Commentary: City Council Doubles Down on Decision to Merge the Commissions

By Elaine Roberts Musser

I am sorry to say the City Council made the decision to approve the mergers. (Councilwoman Donna Neville was unable to attend the City Council meeting, so took no part in the decision.)

What problem exactly was the City Council trying to solve? Never were City Council members specific about what allegedly “wasn’t working” in commissions, so commissioners could try to correct any perceived difficulties. Instead, the Subcommittee on Commissions (Mayor Josh Chapman and Vice Mayor Bapu Vaitla) kept the accusations purposely vague, so there was no way for commissioners to defend themselves.

In law, there is something known as the “vagueness doctrine,” which rests on the due process clauses of the 5th and 14th Amendments of the U.S. Constitution. “By requiring fair notice of what is punishable and what is not, the vagueness doctrine helps prevent arbitrary enforcement of the laws.” Arbitrary enforcement is precisely what the City Council engaged in when approving the merging of commissions.

Because of this questionable process by the Subcommittee on Commissions, a petition was circulated, in which 159 citizens (21 of them current or former commissioners/City Council members) asked the City Council to immediately reverse moving forward with merging commissions.

Instead, Vaitla and Chapman doubled down, refusing to appoint any applicants to vacancies for more than a year, causing quorum problems. As a result, it appears the Finance & Budget Commission had been unable to meet for 9 months, the Senior Citizens Commission folded, and 6 commission meetings were cancelled in May.

Because of the FBC being put out of commission (pardon the pun), the city budget has had no citizen oversight for almost a year. Nor has the city had a financial audit for three years. City budget reserves have plummeted from $21 million to a mere $6 million in the last two years, according to the latest staff report.

How much confidence will taxpayers have to approve any tax measure proposed by this City Council, after the wanton destruction of the Finance & Budget Commission? Or was the purpose of destroying this particular commission to cut down on citizen oversight of the dire circumstances actually going on with city finances? (Citizen oversight can be a pesky nuisance when things aren’t going well.)

So, I have resigned my position as a commissioner on the Utilities Commission, in disgust. I want no part of the newly formed Fiscal Commission (a merger between the Utilities Commission and the Finance & Budget Commission). Why would I want to remain after being told by Vaitla that commissions are dysfunctional, don’t give information the City Council wants, and commissioners are somehow “privileged”? The vote in favor of the merged commissions in effect says the City Council that approved the mergers agreed with this disparaging viewpoint.

That is incredibly disrespectful and disappointing. And I would remind the City Council it was they who appointed those supposedly “privileged and useless” commissioners, and it is Vaitla and Chapman who made a number of commissions dysfunctional and severely restricted their missions.

And why should I be part of a merged commission requiring me to start all over the lengthy process of getting the commission up to speed, accompanied with: a heavier workload; twice as much ground to cover in subject matter I am not familiar with; longer meetings; and far less attention to critical matters?

I already went through that grueling process with the Utilities Commission, which took 10 years to become the well-oiled machine it was. I have devoted more than 20 years and thousands of volunteer hours to this city (I was voted Davis Citizen of the Year in 2014), as have many other commissioners, and this is the thanks we are to receive?

Apparently at least one commissioner was told he had suddenly “termed out” of his former position as a commissioner, so could not be on the newly merged commission. How does one “term out” of a newly formed commission before it even starts?

At least four other commissioners I know have also resigned. That is a lot of institutional knowledge walking out the door. And while the current members of the City Council who approved the merger pay lip service to supposedly wanting to “improve” commissions and increase citizen participation, instead their actions have done the exact opposite.

By cutting out several commissions, they have eliminated a number of positions for citizens to take part in local governance. So how the heck has their “solution” been a change for the better? A great quote by the writer Charlton Ogburn, Jr., sums up the current state of affairs nicely: “…we tend … to meet any situation by reorganizing; and a wonderful method it can be for creating the illusion of progress while producing confusion, inefficiency, and demoralization.”

— Elaine Roberts Musser is a Davis resident and a former member of the city Utilities Commission