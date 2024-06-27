Guest Commentary: Mass Shootings in America Persist and the U.S. Supreme Court Lacks Consistency in Their Rulings

By Malik Washington, Destination Freedom Media Group

Destination Freedom Media Group continues to closely monitor gun violence and gun policy in America. The past couple weeks have shown that mass shootings are on the rise with no end in sight.

The U.S. Supreme Court seems to show inconsistency in their rulings. One week in America, we see the U.S. Supreme Court remove the ban on “bump stocks” (accessories which can allow a semi-automatic gun to fire as fast as a machine gun) and the next we observed our nation’s highest court rule to keep guns out of the hands of domestic abusers. Things just are not making sense here. “Bump stocks” have only one real use on America’s streets and neighborhoods and that is to destroy, annihilate, and kill human beings. Why would the U.S. Supreme Court remove the ban on “bump stocks” when the specter of civil unrest and political violence is palpable and looms ominously over us this year? That, I don’t understand.

There are some who may believe that I am being too melodramatic. However, there are many who know that I am 100% spot on in regard to my analysis. I have a well-established track record of being accurate in my predictions in regard to politics in this country. I don’t take joy in saying “I told you so.” I take joy when people listen to me and lives are saved and protected.

Series Of US Mass Shootings Brings Weekend Of Death And Mayhem

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/jun/23/mass-shootings-new-york-alabama-missouri-ohio

PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE TONIGHT!

Tonight is the first 2024 Presidential Debate. Soon we shall see if the candidates will engage in a serious dialogue about relevant topics or will the night be marked by one-liners and theatrical buffoonery.

Here’s a list that we have created regarding topics that are on many Americans’ priority list:

(1) Woman’s right to choose (overturn of Roe v. Wade)

(2) The economy

(3) Immigration (border issues)

(4) Virulent antisemitic speech and behaviors

(5) The humanitarian crisis and genocide unfolding inside Gaza

(6) Mass shootings and gun policies

(7) Climate change (increase of natural disasters in U.S.)

(8) Major spike in attacks on freedom of the press, freedom of speech, freedom of assembly, and freedom of political association

(9) Terroristic threats posed to the United States by Isis-K and other hostile state actors

(10) Imminent political violence originating from armed militias within the U.S.